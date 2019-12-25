'Wild-card' system may bring snow this weekend

Warm, southerly winds and lightly clouded skies carried temperatures Wednesday into the mid-50s and well above typical Christmas Day highs for Lincoln and Omaha, according to the National Weather Service.

Omaha and Lincoln both hit 52 degrees Wednesday afternoon, nearly 20 degrees warmer than the average Christmas Day high for Nebraska's two largest cities, according to the Weather Service.

Lincoln's Christmas Day record high temperature is 65 degrees, a mark set in 1889. Omaha set its record high of 57 on Christmas in 1936 and 1946.

Forecasters expect temperatures to fall into the 40s on Thursday and as the weekend nears they'll be monitoring the movement of a low-pressure system capable of bringing snow that is expected to move in from the southwest, Weather Service meteorologist Paul Fajman said.

"The weekend will be the big wild card with the temperatures and the system coming in," Fajman said.

That storm system has the potential to drop snow, freezing rain and rain, but exactly what kind of precipitation and how much remains an open question because the system may change as it moves in, Fajman said.