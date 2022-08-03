Wilber Czech Festival expects to draw thousands despite heat

This weekend, the streets of Wilber, a town of close to 2,000 people, will be bright and bustling as festival goers from every corner of the country will gather for kolaches and traditional Czech fun.

Wilber’s biggest event, the Wilber Czech Festival, will celebrate its 61st annual weekend Friday through Sunday. The event is held in the Czech capital of the U.S.

Despite temperatures forecasted to reach triple digits, the event still hopes to see close to 50,000 visitors. Planning committee member Jen Pospisil said the festival attracts Czechs and Czech culture enthusiasts from all over the country.

“I'm always amazed by people who come,” Pospisil said. “They're willing to handle the heat.”

Czechs from Iowa, Minnesota, Texas and even overseas will congregate for cornhole, Czech dancing, parades and a beauty contest.

Graduates of Wilber-Clatonia High School will play in the alumni band during the festival. Pospisil, who grew up in Wilber, is one of the band members.

Pospisil has frequented the event since she was young. She said it’s helped to grow her Czech heritage.

She was raised with two sets of grandparents who spoke fluent Czech, so seeing fellow Czechs from other states feels like a massive family reunion. She also enjoys seeing her fellow graduates circle back to their hometown.

“It gives people a reason to reunite and get together,” Pospisil said.

Whether attendees are Czech or not, Pospisil guarantees they’ll have a wonderful time. The three-day itinerary is filled with family fun activities that range from costume exhibits to concerts.

Parades are scheduled Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

But even though she believes the Czech festival can be enjoyed by all Nebraskans, its sentiment holds a personal meaning for Pospisil.

“It's really important to me,” she said. “This is my grandparents’ culture, their heritage that’s instilled in me.”