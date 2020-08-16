You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who is this smiling man? Library of Congress trying to ID photo with link to Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Who is this smiling man? Library of Congress trying to ID photo with link to Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
Mystery picture

The Library of Congress wants help identifying this man. Its researchers have connected the certificate on the wall behind him to Lincoln's Sesostris Shrine Temple.

 Library of Congress

Cary O’Dell has studied the black-and-white photo for years, looking for clues, and the strongest leads back to Lincoln.

The man at the desk is smiling at the camera, clearly posing for a publicity photo. He has a pen in his hand, a typed piece of letterhead before him.

He has a rotary phone, a wall-mounted pencil sharpener, a lapel pin and tie tack and an all-around ’40s or ’50s feel.

But he has no name.

And O’Dell, who works at the Library of Congress, wants to give him one.

“No library is useful if we file it away under ‘unknown’ or ‘who knows’ or something like that,” he said. “Obviously, this man was important enough at one time to garner newspaper attention, or some kind of attention.”

If you’re related to the Sandbergs from Ong, a Wyoming woman has something for you

O’Dell has become good at this, even though it’s not his day job. He works for the library’s National Recording Registry and, in 2016, he needed a photo of Bobby Darin from the library’s Moving Image and Recorded Sound Division’s collection.

But the photo he found wasn’t Bobby Darin. And when he pointed that out, he was invited into a rabbit hole.

The library had recently acquired a massive collection of movie and TV and music stills — 30,000 photos, enough to fill 36 full-sized filing cabinets — from a vendor in New Jersey.

Most photos were labeled and filed alphabetically, but there was still a stack of about 1,000 that were unidentified.

Would O’Dell help put names to faces?

“Some of them, to some of us film geeks, were pretty easy, and we knew them. Others took some detective work.”

He reverse-searched the images on Google. He posted batches of pictures on the library’s Now See Hear! blog, trying to crowd-source their identities, following up on tips. He called the descendants of former stars, emailed images.

“Is this your mom? Is this your dad? Do you recognize this person?”

He was effective. Of the original 1,000 mystery photos, only 48 remain unsolved.

Bible mystery solved: Nebraska heirloom in Wyoming headed to California

Including the photo of the man at the desk. O’Dell could tell something — likely a press release — had once been glued to its back.

“That would have said who this guy is and why he is in the news and all that, but unfortunately we don’t have it.”

The back was also stamped with Tisdell Studio of Syracuse, New York, but that was a dead end.

He tried to zoom in on the stationery. Unreadable.

And he studied the framed certificate on the office wall. He couldn’t make out the recipient’s name, but he could read Sesostris Temple — home to Lincoln’s Shriners since 1888.

He thought that was something, but it wasn’t enough. When he reached out, the Sesostris folks didn’t recognize the man in the photo.

That was two years ago, and he put the identification project aside. But then came the pandemic.

“Now that I’m in my quarantine life, I get bored in the evenings. So I decided to get back to it.”

He’d like to finally identify the remaining 48 photos, including the one of the man at the desk. So he threw a Hail Mary this week, emailing Nebraska media, asking for help.

It’s important for the library, O’Dell said, but it’s also important to the man in the picture.

“I think everyone deserves the dignity of identity. So that’s what we’re doing.”

Think you know?

If you can help identify the man in the photo, email Cary O'Dell at codell@loc.gov

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19
Education

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

School doesn't start until Wednesday but four LPS teachers back at work have tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 14 -- including those who came into close contact -- have had to quarantine. 

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News