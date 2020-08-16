Who is this smiling man? Library of Congress trying to ID photo with link to Lincoln

Most photos were labeled and filed alphabetically, but there was still a stack of about 1,000 that were unidentified.

Would O’Dell help put names to faces?

“Some of them, to some of us film geeks, were pretty easy, and we knew them. Others took some detective work.”

He reverse-searched the images on Google. He posted batches of pictures on the library’s Now See Hear! blog, trying to crowd-source their identities, following up on tips. He called the descendants of former stars, emailed images.

“Is this your mom? Is this your dad? Do you recognize this person?”

He was effective. Of the original 1,000 mystery photos, only 48 remain unsolved.

Including the photo of the man at the desk. O’Dell could tell something — likely a press release — had once been glued to its back.

“That would have said who this guy is and why he is in the news and all that, but unfortunately we don’t have it.”

The back was also stamped with Tisdell Studio of Syracuse, New York, but that was a dead end.