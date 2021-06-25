'While he's still here' — Bryan staff host short-notice wedding after father's stroke

And where, the next morning, 23-year-old Elizabeth, would sit and hold her father’s hand and tell his nurse about her dreams for her wedding day.

About how much her father wanted to walk her down the aisle.

And that she wanted her dad at her wedding.

“She was emotional,” nurse Taylor Straube said. “She said, ‘I just want to get married while he’s still here.’”

The nurse didn’t hesitate.

* * *

Joel and Carol were married for 33 years.

They met when he came to Lincoln to speak -- a professor at Cornell and an ordained Presbyterian minister addressing a university audience on the subject of peace and justice.

The professor went back to New York but he kept returning to Lincoln, drawn to the graduate student from western Nebraska.

The couple settled here, destined and determined to make a difference.

Joel became the director of the Hispanic Community Center. Carol led the Foster Care Review Office.