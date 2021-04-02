Where to hit the bunny trail in the Lincoln area

Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Highlands Neighborhood Association — 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Meet at park shelter, wear a mask, free event, 420 Godfrey Circle.

Drive-through Easter scene at Piedmont Seventh-Day Adventist Church — 6-8 p.m. Begin at A street entrance, see actors portraying the Easter story in the lawn, free event, 4801 A St.

Easter Bunny and Craft Fair (Waverly) — 9 a.m.-1:59 p.m. items for purchase; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. kids can visit with the Easter Bunny, food trucks available, 11120 N. 141st St., Waverly. Facebook.com/events/887848642050828.

Easter Egg Hunt hosted by City Light Church at Antelope Park Bandshell — 2:30 p.m. Free, bring a basket, wear a mask, 1650 Memorial Drive. If you want to donate eggs or want to help with the event please email abby@citylightlincoln.org.

Easter Egg Hunt at Middle Cross Church — 10 a.m.-noon. Kids up to age 12 are welcome, accompanied by a parent or guardian, bring your own basket, wear a mask, 2600 N. 70th St.