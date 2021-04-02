Where to hit the bunny trail in the Lincoln area

Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Highlands Neighborhood Association — 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Meet at park shelter, wear a mask, free event, 420 Godfrey Circle.
Drive-through Easter scene at Piedmont Seventh-Day Adventist Church — 6-8 p.m. Begin at A street entrance, see actors portraying the Easter story in the lawn, free event, 4801 A St.
Easter Bunny and Craft Fair (Waverly) — 9 a.m.-1:59 p.m. items for purchase; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. kids can visit with the Easter Bunny, food trucks available, 11120 N. 141st St., Waverly. Facebook.com/events/887848642050828.
Easter Egg Hunt hosted by City Light Church at Antelope Park Bandshell — 2:30 p.m. Free, bring a basket, wear a mask, 1650 Memorial Drive. If you want to donate eggs or want to help with the event please email abby@citylightlincoln.org.
Easter Egg Hunt at Middle Cross Church — 10 a.m.-noon. Kids up to age 12 are welcome, accompanied by a parent or guardian, bring your own basket, wear a mask, 2600 N. 70th St.
Easter Egg Hunt at St. Luke United Methodist Church — 1 p.m. Kids grade 3 and under are welcome with a parent or guardian, bring a basket or bag, wear a mask, 1621 Superior St.
Eggs-treme Scavenger Hunt at First-Plymouth Church — 10-11 a.m. Kids and families are invited hunt for eggs and solve riddles. Bring a canned food item or monetary donation for the First-Plymouth Neighborhood Pantry, 2000 D St.
Easter Egg Hunt: Tierra Neighborhood — 3:30 p.m. Meet near the tennis courts, there will be separate egg hunts for little and big kids, bring your own basket, wear a mask, 5031 S 30th St.
Spring Fling at SAC Museum (Ashland) — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Photos with the Easter Bunny, Scavenger hunt, kite making, free cookies and candy. See website for admission, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org
