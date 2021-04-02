 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where to find Easter hunts and events in the area
0 comments
editor's pick

Where to find Easter hunts and events in the area

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eggs shown in lawn of First-Plymouth Church

From 10-11 a.m. Sunday, April 3, all kids and families are invited to hop around looking for Easter eggs and solving riddles at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Bring a canned food item or monetary donation for the Neighborhood Pantry.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

It's a tough time for Berliners, coming out of five months of winter and a continuing lockdown, they are looking for a little color in their lives. That is being provided by Dariush Dinarvandi, who has put several thousand Easter decorations in the trees and the garden around his house.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Highlands Neighborhood Association — 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Meet at park shelter, wear a mask, free event, 420 Godfrey Circle.

Drive-through Easter scene at Piedmont Seventh-Day Adventist Church — 6-8 p.m. Begin at A street entrance, see actors portraying the Easter story in the lawn, free event, 4801 A St. 

Easter Bunny and Craft Fair (Waverly) — 9 a.m.-1:59 p.m. items for purchase; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. kids can visit with the Easter Bunny, food trucks available, 11120 N. 141st St., Waverly. Facebook.com/events/887848642050828.

Easter Egg Hunt hosted by City Light Church at Antelope Park Bandshell — 2:30 p.m. Free, bring a basket, wear a mask, 1650 Memorial Drive. If you want to donate eggs or want to help with the event please email abby@citylightlincoln.org.

Easter Egg Hunt at Middle Cross Church — 10 a.m.-noon. Kids up to age 12 are welcome, accompanied by a parent or guardian, bring your own basket, wear a mask, 2600 N. 70th St. 

Easter Egg Hunt at St. Luke United Methodist Church — 1 p.m. Kids grade 3 and under are welcome with a parent or guardian, bring a basket or bag, wear a mask, 1621 Superior St. 

Eggs-treme Scavenger Hunt at First-Plymouth Church — 10-11 a.m.  Kids and families are invited hunt for eggs and solve riddles. Bring a canned food item or monetary donation for the First-Plymouth Neighborhood Pantry, 2000 D St. 

Easter Egg Hunt: Tierra Neighborhood — 3:30 p.m. Meet near the tennis courts, there will be separate egg hunts for little and big kids, bring your own basket, wear a mask, 5031 S 30th St.

Spring Fling at SAC Museum (Ashland)  10 a.m.-2 p.m. Photos with the Easter Bunny, Scavenger hunt, kite making, free cookies and candy. See website for admission, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org

Kerrey asks Ricketts for Easter pardon of Ed Poindexter; governor calls it a 'political move'
Restaurant, Easter buffet returning to Mahoney State Park

EASTER EGG HUNT IN 2019

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News