Where the coyotes roam in Lincoln – Map plots 254 sightings in city

The director of Lincoln Animal Control recently had a staffer map the more than 250 coyote sightings his office had fielded since June 2020.

And Steve Beal wasn’t surprised by what it depicted. “When I first looked at the map, it confirmed what I suspected,” he said Friday.

The majority of coyote reports were concentrated in east Lincoln, a swath of dots that start near the Deadman’s Run area between Holdrege and O and plunges south, through Taylor Park and Wedgewood Lake, near Seacrest Field and Holmes Lake, down to 84th and Yankee Hill.

The animals are naturally drawn to the creeks, culverts, vegetation and open spaces in that part of town, he said. And that’s where his officers have spent the most time — setting up trail cams, patrolling on bikes, talking to neighbors.

The map has a handful of outliers. A coyote near Southwest Ninth and West C. Coyotes in the Highlands and in Havelock. Even a downtown coyote near 15th and P, spotted in the late afternoon just more than a year ago.

Lincoln isn’t seeing a sharp increase in coyote sightings, he said. From August to October 2020, Beal’s office received 25 reports. For the same stretch this year, it took 27.

“It is constant,” he said. “It’s steady.”