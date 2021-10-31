 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where the coyotes roam in Lincoln – Map plots 254 sightings in city
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Where the coyotes roam in Lincoln – Map plots 254 sightings in city

  • 0
Coyotes

Animal Control's trail cams have captured photos of coyotes east of Seacrest Field.

 Courtesy photo

The director of Lincoln Animal Control recently had a staffer map the more than 250 coyote sightings his office had fielded since June 2020.

And Steve Beal wasn’t surprised by what it depicted. “When I first looked at the map, it confirmed what I suspected,” he said Friday.

The majority of coyote reports were concentrated in east Lincoln, a swath of dots that start near the Deadman’s Run area between Holdrege and O and plunges south, through Taylor Park and Wedgewood Lake, near Seacrest Field and Holmes Lake, down to 84th and Yankee Hill.

‘Like they owned the place’ — This year, coyotes, Animal Control squaring off near Seacrest Field

The animals are naturally drawn to the creeks, culverts, vegetation and open spaces in that part of town, he said. And that’s where his officers have spent the most time — setting up trail cams, patrolling on bikes, talking to neighbors.

The map has a handful of outliers. A coyote near Southwest Ninth and West C. Coyotes in the Highlands and in Havelock. Even a downtown coyote near 15th and P, spotted in the late afternoon just more than a year ago.

#9836_110121_coyote sightings copy
Wolf killed north of Fremont is the second in Nebraska since November

Lincoln isn’t seeing a sharp increase in coyote sightings, he said. From August to October 2020, Beal’s office received 25 reports. For the same stretch this year, it took 27.

“It is constant,” he said. “It’s steady.”

And the same coyote can generate multiple reports, so 254 dots on a map doesn’t mean 254 coyotes, he said.

But the animals tend to be more active, and aggressive, this time of year, as they prepare for winter.

“They’re out and about and they’re scrounging around for food. They’re scrappers; they’re not particular about their diet.”

Which is why his office shared the map, and a series of tips, Friday:

'This year's different' — With traps and patrols, Lincoln animal officers increase coyote control

* First, keep your pets close. Coyotes have attacked three small dogs recently, and killed one.

* Don’t feed coyotes; that invites them into your space.

* Keep food sources away from wildlife, such as garbage, pet food, bird feeders, squirrel feeders, compost piles and brush piles, which can attract rodents and rabbits -- coyote prey.

* If you encounter a coyote, haze it — and make it feel unwelcome — by yelling, throwing rocks and sticks, blowing a whistle or raising your hands.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How the weather may affect your trick-or-treating

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News