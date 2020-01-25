When she heard her time was short, Lincoln woman held a party to say goodbye

When Marsha Coffman thought she was dying -- after the doctor told her she had Stage 4 ovarian cancer -- she sat down in her north Lincoln living room.
Marsha grew up in Lincoln. She met her husband at Lincoln Northeast. She and Frank raised Stacey and Matt here. They grew up and went to Northeast, too.
Marsha taught preschool.
She became a grandmother six times over. She cheered at all their sporting events and loved each one to pieces.
Her symptoms had started that October -- so much bloating she couldn’t make her pants fit -- and after all the tests and the waiting, the news came on Dec. 12, 2018.
The doctor told her it wasn’t good. Worst case, one to four months.
She talked to her family.
When people die, they have a funeral and their friends and family gather to reminisce, she said. I don’t want to miss that.
She told her son she wanted a party. And she wanted that party before she lost all of her hair.
You got it, he said.
Matt and his wife, Kim, would host at their house, on the cul-de-sac across from Marsha and Frank.
Stacey would send out an invitation on Facebook, tracking down relatives and friends who might not be connected.
Marsha called it her Hellos and Hugs Party.
They set the date: Jan. 5, 2019.
And the party exceeded all of her expectations, the first in a year of small miracles.
* * *
That party.
Oh, the people who came.
High school classmates and far-flung relatives. Neighbors. Old friends of Matt's and Stacey’s from their high school days. Families from Jack and Jill Preschool, whose little ones Marsha had nurtured.
Down the porch, across the driveway, onto the sidewalk, they lined up waiting to greet her.
“People I hadn’t seen for 50 years were there,” Marsha says. “It was amazing.”
The counters were covered with food, and the garage was lined with tables. Everyone got a hug and a moment with Marsha.
After it was all over, she told her kids it was like Make-A-Wish for old people.
It was just what she had hoped for. “To reconnect with people I hadn’t seen for a while and just say goodbye to others.”
It wasn’t that she wanted to die, but she had accepted her diagnosis.
Her own mother had died in a car crash when Marsha was 15, and she hadn’t gotten the chance to say everything that was in her heart.
That was hard.
This was an opportunity.
When Matt and Stacey were growing up, their house was the place all their friends wanted to be. If they had a slumber party, some of the kids would stay up just to talk to Marsha.
“Our house was always the house,” Stacey Coffman Heiser said. “I just knew how important it was for Mom to see those people for possibly what could have been the last time.”
The night of the party -- that replica of a wake for the living -- it was clear how much she’d meant.
“The sheer number of people,” Matt said. “It really hit me how many lives my mom had touched.”
Shane Kennett stood in line at Marsha’s party. She and her husband are longtime friends of Stacey and her husband, Ty.
She’d known Marsha for years. Every time they bumped into each other, she was so kind and caring. The kind of person who asks you how you are, before she talks about herself.
“I knew she’d been diagnosed, and I knew it was a harsh diagnosis,” Shane said. “I will never forget standing in line with about 40 people in front of us on a cold night in the dark.”
And there was Marsha, smiling.
“I’ll never forget that sight and her courage to do that.”
Mary Lou Fredrickson came to the party, a high school classmate who’d long ago lost touch. She walked in and they hugged, teary-eyed.
“It was like a huge high school family reunion,” she said.
And it was the start, she said, of reconnecting.
“Having her back as a friend has been a blessing to me.”
Soni Fabry came to the party, too. The Coffmans were her second family, she says. She went to school with Stacey, and Marsha folded her into the family.
She was an only child, one of those teenagers who stayed up talking to her friend’s mother.
And when she was in college and knew she was gay, Marsha was one of the first people she told.
“She accepted me unconditionally,” Soni says. “I just can’t tell you how much I love her.”
The love at that party was powerful, she says.
“The line went for miles back, but I snuck in the back door because I could not wait to see her.”
* * *
Marsha does not want this story to be about her.
She wants it to be about the love.
All the love and kindness and caring that came her way in the last year.
From her first doctor, the young one she called Dr. Doogie. (Actual name, Thomas Fischer). How kind he was trying to get to the bottom of her painful symptoms and how all the nurses in his office -- “the ladies I’ve come to love” -- tended to her with such care.
And from her oncologist, Mark Hutchins, the doctor who told her she had options. “He said he could help me,” Marsha says. And then he did.
And from the office staff and the nurses.
“Every single person at the hematology group from the front desk to anywhere in the building, they’re like family now.”
Did Marsha dread going in to have that poison drip into her port every three weeks, knowing how it would make her feel?
“I called it my happy place,” she says. “Everyone was so welcoming.”
There was love from John Fallick, the surgeon who performed a delicate operation and got her through 17 days in the hospital when she was at risk of sepsis. (And from Dr. Darla Eisenhauer, called in when the surgeon found her "lady parts" in a mess.)
And from Mike Budler, the doctor who drained fluid from her stomach and lungs and put in her port for chemo. A classmate of Stacey’s from the old days. “I was so happy to see a familiar face.”
And from all of those friends -- Marsha would probably want me to name them all, but there are so many.
Some of them she’d meet for breakfast on chemo days and others for lunch or Husker tailgates or coffee.
Some faithfully sent cards to the house and small notes of encouragement.
And the love trickled down through generations. The swim cap the Rockets on her grandson’s team signed for their biggest fan. “Grandma Marsha comes to cheer for us and this is our chance to cheer for you,” read the card that accompanied it.
“The kindness and thoughtfulness and the love that I’ve received from everyone, that’s the story,” Marsha says. “I couldn’t have done it without that.”
Marsha had a few goals after her diagnosis. She wanted to make it to June for her granddaughter’s wedding.
She did.
She wanted to live until October and take a trip to the lake with all of her family.
She did.
“We did whatever we could between treatment. I wanted to make as many memories as I could.”
She did.
She got together with long-lost friends from the Northeast Class of ’67, who’d reconnected at her Hellos and Hugs party. There was the luncheon they’d planned, surprising her when she walked in, hats on their heads to match her own. “That was my second Make-A-Wish moment.”
And then, maybe better than a Make-A-Wish, a blood draw in late July, followed by a CAT scan in September. The cancer was in remission.
The journey to that day was tough, her daughter says. On her mom, on her dad. Those 17 days in the hospital, the lows after chemo.
“My mom is a talker, and she didn’t want to talk on the phone, even to us.”
Now here she is. Cheering at swim meets and basketball games. Talking and talking.
She’s celebrating milestones. A family dinner out on Dec. 12, a year after Stacey had her own surgery for thyroid cancer. (She’s doing great).
A haircut on Jan. 8, a year after she woke up to her hair falling out and her stylist, Deb, crying as she cut the rest close to her scalp.
Dates she wants to turn into “happier memories,” she says.
Marsha turned 71 on Nov. 11. “My bonus birthday.”
She’s looking ahead to spring and a grandson’s graduation.
She’s looking ahead to lunch dates and family gatherings.
“I don’t know how long the remission will last, so I don’t want to waste any time.”
* * *
A few days before Christmas, a car pulled up in front of Shane Kennett’s house.
Then a knock at the door and there stood Frank, Marsha’s husband.
Marsha wants to tell you something, he said.
Marsha was in the car. She has a bum knee and a bad back, unrelated to the cancer that moved from her fallopian tube to her ovaries to invade her stomach lining and lungs last year.
She handed Shane a bag of Baker’s chocolates. A holiday tradition, expanded in 2019 to include a host of helpers.
I just wanted to thank you for all your support, Marsha told her.
Thank her?
“Who does that?” Shane said last week. “It’s amazing.”
Shane is the woman who first told me about Marsha, the dying woman who hosted her own going-away party.
She said she had a story that might help others facing a hard time in their lives. She said Marsha had an open heart, that she didn’t let fear define her path.
She witnessed it that night in the cul-de-sac, all of those people lined up for a hello and a hug.
She saw a lesson in it for the rest of us.
“She was allowing all of this love to come at her,” she said. “And she let all that love in.”
