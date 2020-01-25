When she heard her time was short, Lincoln woman held a party to say goodbye

Marsha does not want this story to be about her.

She wants it to be about the love.

All the love and kindness and caring that came her way in the last year.

From her first doctor, the young one she called Dr. Doogie. (Actual name, Thomas Fischer). How kind he was trying to get to the bottom of her painful symptoms and how all the nurses in his office -- “the ladies I’ve come to love” -- tended to her with such care.

And from her oncologist, Mark Hutchins, the doctor who told her she had options. “He said he could help me,” Marsha says. And then he did.

And from the office staff and the nurses.

“Every single person at the hematology group from the front desk to anywhere in the building, they’re like family now.”

Did Marsha dread going in to have that poison drip into her port every three weeks, knowing how it would make her feel?

“I called it my happy place,” she says. “Everyone was so welcoming.”