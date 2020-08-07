'When news broke, he was all over it' — Longtime Lincoln journalist Bill Eddy dies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a journalist, Bill Eddy spent nearly six decades sharing the stories of Nebraskans.

And he devoted much of his time off to helping them.

A longtime editor at the Lincoln Journal — and later, the Journal Star — Eddy died Thursday after a lengthy illness, and just more than two months after losing Arlys, his wife of 52 years. He was 74.

Eddy started his journalism career early, editing his high school newspaper in Sidney and reporting part-time for the Sidney Telegraph while still a student, said his younger sister, Bev Kellison. So his family wasn’t surprised when he majored in journalism at the University of Nebraska, where he was also a member of the ROTC.

He served in the U.S. Army after graduating in the late 1960s, and with his twin brother, Bob, already serving in Vietnam, Eddy remained stateside, working as a reporter at Fort Huachuca in Arizona, Kellison said.

After the Army, he joined the North Platte Telegraph as a reporter and news editor, catching the biggest story of his career in 1975 — the killing of six family members in nearby Sutherland by Erwin Charles Simants.