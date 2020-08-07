'When news broke, he was all over it' — Longtime Lincoln journalist Bill Eddy dies

As a journalist, Bill Eddy spent nearly six decades sharing the stories of Nebraskans.
And he devoted much of his time off to helping them.
A longtime editor at the Lincoln Journal — and later, the Journal Star — Eddy died Thursday after a lengthy illness, and just more than two months after losing Arlys, his wife of 52 years. He was 74.
Eddy started his journalism career early, editing his high school newspaper in Sidney and reporting part-time for the Sidney Telegraph while still a student, said his younger sister, Bev Kellison. So his family wasn’t surprised when he majored in journalism at the University of Nebraska, where he was also a member of the ROTC.
He served in the U.S. Army after graduating in the late 1960s, and with his twin brother, Bob, already serving in Vietnam, Eddy remained stateside, working as a reporter at Fort Huachuca in Arizona, Kellison said.
After the Army, he joined the North Platte Telegraph as a reporter and news editor, catching the biggest story of his career in 1975 — the killing of six family members in nearby Sutherland by Erwin Charles Simants.
The crime was sensational enough. But a North Platte judge’s gag order prohibiting reporters from covering parts of the case made national news after Eddy’s newspaper and Nebraska media groups challenged the ruling, and ultimately prevailed in the U.S. Supreme Court.
The judge didn’t want detailed pretrial testimony to prejudice potential jurors. Eddy worried about the opposite effect, he told the New York Times at the time.
“It's far better to have a jury that knows the facts than one exposed to ill-founded rumor,” he said.
Eddy joined the Lincoln Journal in 1979, hired to coordinate coverage in outlying areas. Catharine Huddle, another longtime former editor, was already at the paper, writing weather and obituaries.
“He was a great regional editor,” Huddle said. “His background growing up in a small Nebraska town made him ideally suited to direct reporters for small-town news coverage.”
Eddy was a fixture at the paper until retiring in 2011, playing multiple roles, some of them more than once — night editor, assistant city editor, city editor, special sections editor.
“Bill Eddy could do almost anything in the newsroom, and do it well,” said former executive editor Kathleen Rutledge. “When news broke, he was all over it. He had a feel for the reader.”
He knew readers valued timely, local news — weather stories, for instance — even if his reporters “may have burned to write Pulitzer-worthy treaties,” she said.
“Lincoln has lost a behind-the-scenes gem — a consummate local journalist.”
But Lincoln has lost a behind-the-scenes servant, too.
As a longtime Cornhusker Kiwanis Club member, Eddy was active on almost all fronts, said President Mike Bousquet.
He sold tickets to Pancakes in the Park. He read to kids. He rang Salvation Army bells in freezing weather.
“When we had a Kiwanis event, he was always there. We spend a lot of time raising money to give it away, and he was always at the forefront of our projects.”
Eddy and his wife were also dedicated members of Trinity United Methodist Church. “He served on every board available at one time or another,” said church secretary Jill Ricketts.
He leaned on his journalistic skills to chronicle Trinity and its congregation as the church’s historian. And he was instrumental in retrieving, refurbishing and mounting the church’s original bell after Trinity moved across town.
For more than 30 years, he and Arlys taught an adult Sunday School class called The Seekers. But just as importantly, they served as Trinity’s unofficial ambassadors, Ricketts said.
“They reached out to every new face who came in the door, greeting them and making them feel comfortable,” she said. “He was just a great man, wonderful to be around.”
Eddy is survived by son Bryan (Julie), daughter Allyson Bravmann (Scott), three grandchildren, sister Bev and brother Bob. Arrangements are pending.
