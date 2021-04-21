'When I saw her she was running sideways to say hello to someone'

Jared came first and four years later Justin arrived. Lil worked in the ICU at Lincoln General Hospital -- before it became Bryan -- and in emergency rooms and small hospitals, when the family spent several years in California and South Dakota before returning to Lincoln.

She was a busy mom. Proud of her boys, sharing stories about them with her co-workers at the dialysis center.

She crocheted arm-warmers for her patients and filled the dining room table with masks she sewed during the pandemic.

She and Jim traveled to Zambia with other members of their church to help build houses and community centers. After she went for a run with a fellow church member, they learned a man-eating lion had been in the area. A local joked that they were lucky: Lil was too small for its supper.

Small but mighty, everyone said. She lived with an “inactive” form of leukemia for nine years, Jim said, but she wasn’t sick, didn’t take medication.

After her sons left home, she became a TeamMates mentor. Her mentee wrote a memorial about all the years they’d been together. “I grew up with her, she gave me a safe person when I felt like I didn’t have one ... she listened to me as a child, not a lot of people are willing to do that.”