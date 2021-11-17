When and how to see longest lunar eclipse in 500 years from the Lincoln area

Just after midnight on Friday, the Earth's shadow will slowly begin to take over the moon in a lunar eclipse set to play out over 6 hours.
The spectacle for stargazers will be visible from almost anywhere in the United States, depending on weather conditions.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service said about 41% of the sky in the Lincoln area could be covered in clouds as the lunar eclipse becomes more pronounced at 2 a.m. Fewer clouds are expected to the south of Lincoln.
If skies clear, experts say you should see the moon change into a reddish-orange color for more than an hour. The phenomenon, known as a blood moon, is simply a trick of light.
The Tribune News Service provides these nuggets of information on Friday's event:
When is the eclipse?
The eclipse will take place in the predawn hours of Friday. According to NASA, the best viewing time will be right around the peak of the eclipse at 3:02 a.m.
What exactly will happen?
A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align so that the moon passes into the Earth’s shadow. In this eclipse, nearly 97% of the moon’s disk will be within Earth’s umbra, NASA said, making it a “partial” eclipse.
“November’s lunar eclipse will be very close to a total lunar eclipse, with just a sliver of the moon missing Earth’s dark inner shadow,” AccuWeather noted.
Who will see the eclipse?
The peak of the eclipse will be visible to all of North America.
How long will it last?
In total, the partial lunar eclipse is expected to last 3½ hours, making it the longest partial eclipse in more than 580 years.
In the Central time zone, the eclipse will begin around midnight Friday but you won’t notice a major difference until about 1:20 a.m.
Why will the moon look red?
The “blood moon” is more of a reddish, orange color and the appearance has to do with a process called “Rayleigh Scattering.”
Here’s how NASA explains it:
“Light travels in waves, and different colors of light have different physical properties. Blue light has a shorter wavelength and is scattered more easily by particles in Earth’s atmosphere than red light, which has a longer wavelength. Red light, on the other hand, travels more directly through the atmosphere. When the sun is overhead, we see blue light throughout the sky. But when the sun is setting, sunlight must pass through more atmosphere and travel farther before reaching our eyes. The blue light from the sun scatters away, and longer-wavelength red, orange, and yellow light pass through.”
During a lunar eclipse, the moon turns red because the only sunlight reaching the moon passes through the Earth’s atmosphere. The more dust or clouds in the Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the moon will appear.