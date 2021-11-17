When and how to see longest lunar eclipse in 500 years from the Lincoln area

“November’s lunar eclipse will be very close to a total lunar eclipse, with just a sliver of the moon missing Earth’s dark inner shadow,” AccuWeather noted.

Who will see the eclipse?

The peak of the eclipse will be visible to all of North America.

How long will it last?

In total, the partial lunar eclipse is expected to last 3½ hours, making it the longest partial eclipse in more than 580 years.

In the Central time zone, the eclipse will begin around midnight Friday but you won’t notice a major difference until about 1:20 a.m.

Why will the moon look red?

The “blood moon” is more of a reddish, orange color and the appearance has to do with a process called “Rayleigh Scattering.”

Here’s how NASA explains it: