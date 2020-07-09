When 'a neighbor' objects to Black Lives Matter signs, Lincoln neighborhoods come together

They pointed out the note contained inaccuracies, and they included a family photo — Redding, Palmer and Pippa — and a copy of the note.

Then they stuffed a stack of envelopes and delivered them to their nearest neighbors, because they assumed the writer lived nearby.

But then another note appeared, nearly a week later and more than a mile away, in the Country Club neighborhood.

Ruth Friedman feels strongly about her Black Lives Matter sign, and about her responsibility.

“How can I use my white privileged voice to help this cause that I believe in?” she asked. “I’m an anti-racist. I want to become even more of an anti-racist. I’m going to shut up and listen, but also use my voice as best I can.”

A sign was a start. She saw others sprouting in the yards around her, most of them promoting equality, peace, justice and love.

But those didn’t seem strong enough, she said.

“I’m not going to get an equality sign. I’m going to say this loud and clear: ‘Black lives matter.’ I feel like the people who have equality signs are trying to say it.”

She picked up the sign four weeks ago and planted it in her yard.