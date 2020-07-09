You are the owner of this article.
When 'a neighbor' objects to Black Lives Matter signs, Lincoln neighborhoods come together
When 'a neighbor' objects to Black Lives Matter signs, Lincoln neighborhoods come together

BLM Signs

Erin Palmer, Jonathan Redding and Pippa, their 1-year-old blue heeler, are shown next to a Black Lives Matter sign. After a note was taped to the sign asking the couple to take it down, they wrote their own letters, inviting their neighbors to discuss race relations.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Their Black Lives Matter sign had stood in their front yard for just a few days when Jonathan Redding took their dog out last week.

And when he noticed the handwritten note now taped to its top.

This sign is offensive. The organization “Black Lives Matter” want police officers “dead.” (Read their website). They don’t care about black lives being killed in Chicago. Please, take this sign down. A neighbor.

Redding took the note, and Pippa — the blue heeler quarantine dog they’d adopted from the Capitol Humane Society — inside their house near 48th and Van Dorn streets, and showed it to his wife, Erin Palmer.

“I said, ‘How do we respond?’”

BLM Signs

Jonathan Redding found this note taped to his Black Lives Matter sign last week.

The couple moved to Lincoln three years ago, when he took a job teaching philosophy and religion at Nebraska Wesleyan. But he grew up in rural North Carolina, and he’d learned something there.

“I’m from the part of the country where the Klan was very active,” he said. “When you see something like this, you have to stand up for yourself and show people you’re not scared.”

Protesters describe being shot, gassed during Black Lives Matter rallies in Lincoln

So they sat down and wrote a letter of introduction, and an invitation.

“We said, ‘If you have really strong feelings about it, we’d love to talk to you. Please come knock on our door; we want to be neighbors, not enemies.’”

They pointed out the note contained inaccuracies, and they included a family photo — Redding, Palmer and Pippa — and a copy of the note.

Then they stuffed a stack of envelopes and delivered them to their nearest neighbors, because they assumed the writer lived nearby.

But then another note appeared, nearly a week later and more than a mile away, in the Country Club neighborhood.

Ruth Friedman feels strongly about her Black Lives Matter sign, and about her responsibility.

“How can I use my white privileged voice to help this cause that I believe in?” she asked. “I’m an anti-racist. I want to become even more of an anti-racist. I’m going to shut up and listen, but also use my voice as best I can.”

BLM sign

When Ruth Friedman found a note taped to her Black Lives Matter sign Tuesday in the Country Club neighborhood, she left a note of her own.

A sign was a start. She saw others sprouting in the yards around her, most of them promoting equality, peace, justice and love.

But those didn’t seem strong enough, she said.

“I’m not going to get an equality sign. I’m going to say this loud and clear: ‘Black lives matter.’ I feel like the people who have equality signs are trying to say it.”

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Zainab and the Black is Beautiful photo shoot at the park

She picked up the sign four weeks ago and planted it in her yard.

“People say, ‘I like your sign.’ And I say, ‘Then you should get one.’”

The sign was fine when she left for a short errand early Tuesday afternoon. She found the note when she returned 45 minutes later.

Same oversized index card. Same handwriting. Nearly identical language, though the writer replaced the line about violence in Chicago with a suggestion the Black Lives Matter website displayed Marxist ideology. This one also signed: A neighbor.

Friedman decided to leave the note, but added her own:

I ordered 10 more signs! Sincerely, your anti-racist neighbor

And then her husband, Dan, posted photos of the sign and the notes on the Country Club Neighborhood’s Facebook group, where it blew up.

By Wednesday afternoon, it had drawn 230 comments.

“I was encouraged that there was so much positive energy behind what we did,” he said. “It made me feel more proud to be a member of that neighborhood.”

City Hall: 'Good evening, almost good morning' — City Council's open-mic night burns midnight oil

Some Facebook commenters called the note-writer a coward, or worse. Some suggested the same person had complained about a neighborhood concert. Some dissected and discussed Black Lives Matter ideology. At least one agreed with the note.

But many urged the neighborhood residents to plant even more signs, and most showed support for Ruth Friedman and her sign. And later, the Black Leaders Movement announced a Thursday evening march through the Country Club neighborhood.

Which nearly brought Friedman to tears. Her simple sign had amplified her voice.

“It makes me so happy. My sign has been in my yard for a month, so to me this person has seen it and has been stewing about it. And if you’re uncomfortable, that’s what you’re supposed to be.”

There was an unintended happy ending near 48th and Van Dorn, too.

After Redding and Palmer delivered the letters to their neighbors, they heard from five of them — three they’d never met. Those people knew the couple was relatively new to the city and told them: That’s not who we are in Lincoln.

Now Redding and Palmer are planning a block party for their new friends, once the coronavirus allows it.

“The people who did this tried to scare us and tried to divide us,” Redding said. “If anything, it brought the neighborhood closer together.”

Photos, videos: Protests in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

