When 'a neighbor' objects to Black Lives Matter signs, Lincoln neighborhoods come together

Their Black Lives Matter sign had stood in their front yard for just a few days when Jonathan Redding took their dog out last week.
And when he noticed the handwritten note now taped to its top.
This sign is offensive. The organization “Black Lives Matter” want police officers “dead.” (Read their website). They don’t care about black lives being killed in Chicago. Please, take this sign down. A neighbor.
Redding took the note, and Pippa — the blue heeler quarantine dog they’d adopted from the Capitol Humane Society — inside their house near 48th and Van Dorn streets, and showed it to his wife, Erin Palmer.
“I said, ‘How do we respond?’”
The couple moved to Lincoln three years ago, when he took a job teaching philosophy and religion at Nebraska Wesleyan. But he grew up in rural North Carolina, and he’d learned something there.
“I’m from the part of the country where the Klan was very active,” he said. “When you see something like this, you have to stand up for yourself and show people you’re not scared.”
So they sat down and wrote a letter of introduction, and an invitation.
“We said, ‘If you have really strong feelings about it, we’d love to talk to you. Please come knock on our door; we want to be neighbors, not enemies.’”
They pointed out the note contained inaccuracies, and they included a family photo — Redding, Palmer and Pippa — and a copy of the note.
Then they stuffed a stack of envelopes and delivered them to their nearest neighbors, because they assumed the writer lived nearby.
But then another note appeared, nearly a week later and more than a mile away, in the Country Club neighborhood.
Ruth Friedman feels strongly about her Black Lives Matter sign, and about her responsibility.
“How can I use my white privileged voice to help this cause that I believe in?” she asked. “I’m an anti-racist. I want to become even more of an anti-racist. I’m going to shut up and listen, but also use my voice as best I can.”
A sign was a start. She saw others sprouting in the yards around her, most of them promoting equality, peace, justice and love.
But those didn’t seem strong enough, she said.
“I’m not going to get an equality sign. I’m going to say this loud and clear: ‘Black lives matter.’ I feel like the people who have equality signs are trying to say it.”
She picked up the sign four weeks ago and planted it in her yard.
“People say, ‘I like your sign.’ And I say, ‘Then you should get one.’”
The sign was fine when she left for a short errand early Tuesday afternoon. She found the note when she returned 45 minutes later.
Same oversized index card. Same handwriting. Nearly identical language, though the writer replaced the line about violence in Chicago with a suggestion the Black Lives Matter website displayed Marxist ideology. This one also signed: A neighbor.
Friedman decided to leave the note, but added her own:
I ordered 10 more signs! Sincerely, your anti-racist neighbor
And then her husband, Dan, posted photos of the sign and the notes on the Country Club Neighborhood’s Facebook group, where it blew up.
By Wednesday afternoon, it had drawn 230 comments.
“I was encouraged that there was so much positive energy behind what we did,” he said. “It made me feel more proud to be a member of that neighborhood.”
Some Facebook commenters called the note-writer a coward, or worse. Some suggested the same person had complained about a neighborhood concert. Some dissected and discussed Black Lives Matter ideology. At least one agreed with the note.
But many urged the neighborhood residents to plant even more signs, and most showed support for Ruth Friedman and her sign. And later, the Black Leaders Movement announced a Thursday evening march through the Country Club neighborhood.
Which nearly brought Friedman to tears. Her simple sign had amplified her voice.
“It makes me so happy. My sign has been in my yard for a month, so to me this person has seen it and has been stewing about it. And if you’re uncomfortable, that’s what you’re supposed to be.”
There was an unintended happy ending near 48th and Van Dorn, too.
After Redding and Palmer delivered the letters to their neighbors, they heard from five of them — three they’d never met. Those people knew the couple was relatively new to the city and told them: That’s not who we are in Lincoln.
Now Redding and Palmer are planning a block party for their new friends, once the coronavirus allows it.
“The people who did this tried to scare us and tried to divide us,” Redding said. “If anything, it brought the neighborhood closer together.”
Photos, videos: Protests in Lincoln
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
BLM March, 6.11
Protesting in the Rain, 6.9
BLM leaders
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
County-City Building protest
County-City Building
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
WATCH NOW: Marches, speeches highlight Tuesday night protests
WATCH NOW: Monday night protests in Lincoln run smoothly
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Target Boarded Up, 6.1
Watch Now: Sunday night protests in Lincoln
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
Watch Now: LJS reporter detained; some protesters arrested after Lincoln curfew
Watch Now: Rally outside State Capitol protests George Floyd's death
BLM peaceful protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday
Sunday protest
WATCH NOW: Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird provides updates on protests in Lincoln
Watch: Volunteers help businesses clean up Lincoln Mall
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
George Floyd Protest
Watch Now: Morning-after view of damage from Saturday night’s violence in Lincoln
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Watch Now: Protests erupt into violence in Lincoln Saturday night
Watch Now: Saturday night protests in downtown Lincoln Part 2
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Leo Celis Protest
Early Morning Protest
Protest
Saturday protest
Water
Mortar firework
Shattered glass
Helping tear gas victim
Throwing brick
Breaking window
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
WATCH: Protesters return to Lincoln streets on Saturday
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
WATCH NOW: Lincoln police chief provides update on overnight protests
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
Watch Now: LSO video of curfew arrests May 31
Watch Now: Curfew arrests on May 31
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.