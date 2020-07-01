What's new at Lincoln zoo? Avocado-loving anteaters, an abstract elephant and the fastest show on four legs

* Mature giant anteaters can weigh 90 pounds and measure up to 7 feet in length. At 88 pounds, Asterix is nearly there.

* The zoo’s new anteater habitat includes concrete termite mounds with food-filled tubes, allowing Asterix and his partner to feed as they would in the wild. It also features a wading pool for the animals, which use their noses as snorkels.

* Giant anteaters are considered a vulnerable species, meaning their population is decreasing. The Lincoln Children’s Zoo is participating in a Species Survival Plan, and its two new animals are a recommended breeding pair — so expect baby anteaters in the future, maybe as early as next year.

A view from the top of an elephant

Just west of the anteaters, the zoo installed Ellie, a one-of-a-kind, 26-foot-tall steel abstract elephant playground.

* Kids can climb a series of cargo nets to the top of Ellie’s hat for a panoramic view of the zoo and the city surrounding it. And a look through Ellie’s eyes provides fish-eyed vantage points.