What the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means for Nebraska

As expected, the Supreme Court on Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.
With Roe v. Wade overturned, experts say roughly half of states will follow through with abortion bans.
In Nebraska, abortions are still legal up to 20 weeks, but Friday's decision is expected to prompt a special session of the Legislature to consider legislation banning abortion in the state.
To further restrict abortion in Nebraska will take 33 votes, a number anti-abortion senators couldn't reach in April in attempting to pass so-called trigger legislation. Many other states, including Missouri, South Dakota and Wyoming, had passed trigger legislation designed to become law as soon as the Court made its decision.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com throughout the day for updates.
Reaction from Nebraska politicians and stakeholders to the Supreme Court's abortion decision
Nebraska Family Alliance
The moment we have been praying for and working towards for nearly 50 years is finally here: Roe v. Wade has been fully overturned in a 6-3 vote! Your decades of faithful prayers, support, and advocacy have brought us to this historic moment.https://t.co/fg4YSISanv— NE Family Alliance (@nebfamily) June 24, 2022
Sen. Jen Day
We will never stop defending our right to decide if, when, and under what circumstances to have a family. Abortion care is still safe and legal in Nebraska and the Nebraska Legislature must reject medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion. https://t.co/jljpfabp21— Senator Jen Day (@JenDayforNE) June 24, 2022
Archdiocese of Omaha
Many in our country will not agree with the reasoning and the decision of the Supreme Court. And some women will still wonder how they can meet the challenge of an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy. This is a moment for each of us to commit to not let any woman face her challenge. pic.twitter.com/yNmLVKFKSs— Archdiocese of Omaha (@ArchOmaha) June 24, 2022
ACLU of Nebraska
Abortion remains legal in Nebraska — but with today’s decision overturning Roe, our right to access that care is under threat like never before. Now is the time to act.— ACLU of Nebraska (@ACLUofNE) June 24, 2022
FIND A RALLY NEAR YOU AND STAY TUNED: https://t.co/XIGsMaXwFk pic.twitter.com/aKI1BMzKOo
Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor
From the #PillenPressTeam: A statement from Jim Pillen pic.twitter.com/kDbF38nUGn— Jim Pillen (@jim_pillen) June 24, 2022
Sen. Carol Blood, Democratic candidate for governor
Be clear about what Nebraska’s trigger bill does and how it violates a woman’s bodily autonomy. Nebraska’s trigger bill creates a police state where doctors must live in fear of being arrested and charged as felons for providing needed healthcare to their patients.— Senator Carol Blood (@senatorblood) June 24, 2022
Sen. Adam Morfeld
I will not turn every miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, IVF procedure, and split-second life-saving decision by a doctor into a criminal investigation. These are private decisions that should be left to a woman and her doctor not politicians and lawyers.— State Senator Adam Morfeld (@Adam_Morfeld) June 24, 2022
Sen. Julie Slama
50 years. 64 million lives lost.— Senator Julie Slama (@SenatorSlama) June 24, 2022
One of the darkest chapters in our history ends today.
Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court.
It's a beautiful day for life! 💗 pic.twitter.com/U400RG0EyC
Nebraska Democratic Party
Nebraska Democrats are assailing the wrong-headed U.S. Supreme Court decision today to overturn #RoeVWade.@janekleeb: “The majority of Nebraskans believe abortion must remain legal and that women must have the right to make their own health decisions."https://t.co/CryZjT0179 pic.twitter.com/qjuqRYT135— Nebraska Democratic Party (@NebraskaDems) June 24, 2022
Sen. Deb Fischer
June 24, 2022
Sen. Megan Hunt
We have already defeated an abortion ban in Nebraska, and WE WILL DO IT AGAIN. We will defeat any other attempt to ban abortion in this state because the majority of Nebraskans understand that banning abortion is as extreme as it is unnecessary.— Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) June 24, 2022
Sen. Ben Sasse
Women's Fund of Omaha
To be clear, this changes nothing about abortion access in Nebraska. Every person, no matter where they live, how much money they make or how they identify, should have the freedom to make their own personal health care decisions. 2/ #NEleg #BansOffOurBodies— Women's Fund of Omaha (@OmahaWomensFund) June 24, 2022
Lancaster County Republican Party
Sen. Tony Vargas
Politicians don't belong in doctor's offices making medical decisions. Women should make the decisions that are the best for them with their doctors. Today's ruling by the Supreme Court takes away an established right that protected Americans’ health & safety for nearly 50 years.— Senator Tony Vargas (@TonyVargas) June 24, 2022
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, Democratic candidate for U.S. House
Statement from Patty Pansing Brooks on the overturning of Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/4w8aFd2XUR— 🌈 Patty Pansing Brooks (Vote June 28th, NE-01) (@Patty4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
