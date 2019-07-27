Dear UNL, a group of students, faculty, staff and others, are pushing to reform the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Institutional Equity and …

Outcomes

In sexual misconduct cases reported to the UNL Institutional Equity and Compliance Office in 2015-16, the most common result was that a full investigation wasn't possible due to a lack of jurisdiction, insufficient information or other reasons. A look at the outcomes by percentage:

Insufficient information, 31.3%

No violation, 20.7%

Lack jurisdiction, 12.1%

Warning issued, 7.6%

Education/training, 7.6%

Probation, 4%

No-content order, 3.5%

Withdrawal, expulsion or termination, 3%

Ban/bar, 2.5%

Therapy/counseling, 1.5%

Suspension, 0.5%