Westbound traffic on Nebraska 2 will be detoured onto 84th Street this week

Asphalt repairs necessary in the area of South Beltway construction will force westbound traffic onto city streets this week.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said it will close Nebraska 2 to westbound traffic at 134th Street from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, weather permitting.

The posted detour route will send vehicles north on 148th Street to O Street and eventually south on 84th Street to hook back up with Nebraska 2.

Commuters on city streets should be alert to heavy traffic.

