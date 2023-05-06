Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire in west Lincoln that caused an estimated $75,000 in total damages on Friday night, the department said.

The fire occurred at around 10:30 p.m. at 1141 SW 8th St., according to emergency scanner traffic. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said there were no reported injuries or damages to nearby properties.

An electrical failure caused the blaze, Bopp said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue found the garage fully engulfed when they arrived on scene. The garage partially collapsed, according to emergency scanner traffic, but fire crews were able to put the fire out before it caused any damage to the house.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in property loss and an estimated $25,000 in content loss. Bopp also said that two vehicles parked outside the garage suffered heat damage.

