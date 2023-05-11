Barricades have been diverting traffic from West A Street since January as the city works to improve the street from Southwest Fifth Street to the western city limits.

The construction project, which will upgrade the city sewer in the area and includes roundabouts and repaving on A Street, is projected to end in late 2024. The road is currently closed from Southwest 23rd Street to Southwest 40th Street, forcing cars to enter residential neighborhoods.

For Roberta Nichols and her neighbors on West Washington Street, which runs alongside A Street, this has led to unwanted traffic and noise in what was once a peaceful neighborhood.

"This is horrible," Nichols said. "It's everyday, 24/7."

Nichols lives with her best friend, Patricia Joyce, at Southwest 23rd and West Washington streets. Nichols works at ITC Federal as a contractor on the second shift, which ends at midnight.

She said she gets awakened by loud cars and motorcycles several times each night, which has affected her health and her work.

"I can barely concentrate at work because of the sleep I'm getting," Nichols said.

Nichols has a doorbell equipped with a camera that records video clips any time there is motion detected in front of her house. She said that it records thousands of clips a week, some clips having multiple cars shown passing the house.

"I'm getting now to where this is becoming a health issue for me," Nichols said.

A speed monitor was placed up the street from Nichols' house but went dark after just six days, she said.

Neighbors also reported that the added traffic has led to property damage. Scott Peters, who lives across the street from Nichols, used to park his Pontiac Bonneville in the street. A month ago, someone cutting through the neighborhood sideswiped it, causing $4,000 in damage.

"Motorcycles and trucks come screaming through here at night, we can't even park on the street anymore," Peters said.

Peters said that people are scared to risk getting their cars hit, even though parking in the street would slow down traffic.

Mailboxes in the neighborhood have also been hit by drivers. Nichols' mailbox is now held together with duct tape, and some neighbors simply haven't put theirs back up.

Liz Elliott, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities director, said that traffic detours are an inconvenient but necessary part of construction projects like this.

"Increased traffic in neighborhoods are a part of a normal construction process — we see that with all of our projects, unfortunately," Elliott said.

The West A Street project, which is divided into two phases, is the largest street construction project the city has ever done, according to Elliott. The first phase included wastewater pipes, public transportation amenities and improvements on the street itself. The second phase is more pipes and repaving of the street west of 23rd Street.

Elliott said that the second phase of the project has been delayed approximately six months due to supply chain issues, but she said that two project crews are working on the project to make up for lost time.

"We want this done as quickly as possible," Elliott said. "We know this has been a frustrating and painful experience for everyone, in that neighborhood especially."

She said that a detour route was released before the project began, with a goal of bringing traffic to arterial streets like South Street, instead of Washington.

Nichols and Peters both said that wasn't enough. They want their segment of West Washington closed for through traffic.

"I was talking to the director of the construction project, (and) I tried to get them to reroute traffic down to South Street," Peters said.

Southwest 27th and A streets is one of the intersections that remains open for traffic to cross A Street. LTU conducted a traffic count at Southwest 27th and West Washington streets, which Elliott said did not find an increase in traffic large enough to justify closing the west end of Washington Street to through traffic.

"The traffic count showed an increase in traffic," Elliott said. "It's hard to say what the precise increase is, however, because we did not do a traffic count before the project."

The traffic count showed that the highest volume of traffic occurred from 3-5 p.m., which lines up with rush hour.

As for any property damage caused by the increased traffic, Elliott said that Lincoln Police will respond to all calls, and that reports can be beneficial to both the property owners and the city.

"We encourage people to file a report with the Police Department," Elliott said. "That not only helps them — hopefully we can find who did it — but it also helps us to track those problems."

Anyone reporting property damage or other issues can also use the UPLNK mobile app to report any nonemergency issues. The app also allows users to upload a photo of what they are reporting.

"I understand their frustration, and we appreciate the entire neighborhood's patience with this," Elliott said.

She said LTU also posts on a Facebook page for the neighborhood with updates, and holds a minimum of two town halls per year for residents to ask questions and report their concerns.

"I am confident that when this is all done, this will be a significant positive improvement for that neighborhood," Elliott said. "It's a neighborhood that hasn't seen improvements in a long time, so this is definitely needed."

If residents have questions or concerns about any ongoing construction project in Lincoln, visit UPLNK.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7548.

Top Journal Star photos for May 2023