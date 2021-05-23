'We're here to stay' — Lincoln Indian Center launches summer-long rehab project

Those efforts were illustrated Saturday, when volunteers and a golden retriever named Willow showed up at the center to help restore the aging powwow arena. Most volunteers were associated with the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln, which combined to put $5,000 toward the multi-week revitalization effort.

Mike Kucera, the chairman of the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln's ag and environment committee, is serving as the project coordinator for the arena rehabilitation. Kucera said the club’s volunteers had originally planned to just repair the rundown arena. That was until Dan Waters, the owner of Decks Unlimited, donated an additional $5,000 worth of lumber to the project.

Waters was on hand at the arena demolition Saturday to provide another pair of experienced hands. He said he was compelled to donate time and resources to the Indian Center out of his “drive for positivity and community.”

“I’ve been blessed with so much,” Waters said. “For me to be able to give back at this time is just — I’m very thankful that I can give back.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}