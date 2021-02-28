Welcome to Perkins Day, a little bit of hope wrapped up in a bundle of much needed food

Each Perkins Day, nearly 19,000 pounds are loaded into trunks.

It’s why the cars start lining up early for this weekly mobile pantry.

“Honestly, it’s anxiety,” says Katie Nungesser. “Is there going to be enough?”

Nungesser is the Food Bank’s Agency Relations Coordinator. But her job each Friday is to stand at the far end of the Perkins parking lot, waving the cars from Cornhusker Highway in a big arc and then into two lines.

In the beginning, there was a bit of chaos, she says, but regulars have learned to navigate and now the cars come in waves, spread out in a two-and-a-half-hour window.

The pandemic forced the Food Bank to be creative in finding ways to get food distributed, knowing it wasn’t safe for people to come to them.

“This allows them the dignity and comfort of being in their own space,” she said. “We’re so grateful to be here on Friday; it’s the weekend and we know people can be short on food then.”

The wind blows and the sun peeks in and out of clouds.

The team has been here nearly every week through the long winter and today almost feels like spring.