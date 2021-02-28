Welcome to Perkins Day, a little bit of hope wrapped up in a bundle of much needed food

It’s Perkins Day.
Alynn Sampson grabs a 10-pound bag of potatoes and a gallon of milk and heads for the bed of a white Ford F-150.
Ryan Meyer, another member of the Lincoln Food Bank’s Green Team, juggles a bag of frozen fish sticks and a box of produce, topped with a rotisserie chicken.
Loaded with food, the pickup’s driver rolls forward and the Honda behind him fills his space.
Each Friday afternoon — the weekly window they’ve come to call Perkins Day — car after car pull into the parking lot of this shuttered restaurant.
A long stretch of concrete turned into an endless slow-speed race track with one purpose: filling bellies.
Officially, this mobile pantry lasts just an hour, but the first cars start making their way toward the waving hands of Food Bank employees long before 3 p.m.
Minivans and Chevys and SUVS, car wash-clean cars, cars dirty from winter. Small cars with baby seats. Old cars with handicapped stickers.
It’s always busy, says Sampson, the Food Bank’s longtime community impact director.
“You have to hustle so we’re not backing cars up into the street,” she says. “But for me, it just solidifies that we need to be there.”
The Food Bank began distributing food from the Perkins parking lot last spring. The restaurant just off Cornhusker Highway near the airport closed in 2018 and the property owners gave them the go-ahead to use the space, free of charge.
Two Food Bank trucks show up at 1:30 p.m. and the team starts unloading pallets. Today, those pallets are packed with potatoes and milk, fish and chicken, asparagus and lettuce, strawberries and blueberries, yogurt and sour cream and cottage cheese.
Most weeks they serve about 500 families, says John Mabry, development director for the nonprofit.
People walk over from the Sunset Inn and the Horizon Motel, like the little girl who lives with her mom and brothers in a long-term room while they wait for housing.
Sampson helps her pick through the offerings, knowing their mini-fridge won’t hold all the perishable food the family needs.
“From early on, this girl was my motivation for why we had to keep showing up at Perkins.”
And then there’s Chuck, the retired pipefitter from a small town in Nebraska, a regular who makes his way over from the motel next door with a walker, joking about his old lady and needing to get out of the house.
They forged a friendship, Mabry says. “My buddy,” he calls him.
Food Bank workers keep their distance from those that drive in, bridging the pandemic-enforced physical separation with a “Hello, folks” or “Have a great weekend” before sending them on their way.
Giving food, Mabry says. “And a little bit of hope.”
Today, a woman rolls down her window to say thank you.
She holds up a hand to the team that waved her into this tent and loaded her trunk with food.
She’s wearing a mask, but you can see her face, cheeks stretched high into a smile.
* * *
“Welcome to the Food Bank Drive-in!”
It’s Bruce Robertson, distribution center manager.
Robertson moves fast. He’s a talker.
“Double guys,” he says. “Double right here.”
Double means one car, two households. Twice as much food.
They’ve set up a white tent and created two lanes, cars separated by pallets. When a pallet empties, they cart another over on a forklift and drop it into place.
Space is tight and time is tight, so they keep things moving. They accommodate requests. “No meat.”
Give advice when a trunk won’t pop: “Put it in park.”
When a car pulls up with a woman holding a baby in her lap, they wave the car ahead and wait while the mother straps the round-faced girl in her car seat.
And when cars line up at the exit — trying to turn left onto the busy highway — Robertson runs ahead like a traffic cop at a football game, forcing them right.
He trots back, mission accomplished.
The cars keep coming and Mabry calls out a number: “That’s 300.”
Thirty minutes later: 400.
When Perkins Day is over, the final tally will reach 511 families served.
In nearly 10 months here, they haven’t run out of food, even on the November Fridays when numbers neared 600.
“We divvy up the last few boxes to make enough for everyone,” Robertson says. “And that’s just because we don’t have enough trucks to bring more.”
* * *
When the pandemic hit, people worried about more than getting sick.
Since last March, the Food Bank has seen that need unfold. It's distributed 46% more food during the pandemic months than it did the year before, 4 million pounds more. The numbers rise on a bar graph, peaking in the summer months, but staying high through winter.
Each Perkins Day, nearly 19,000 pounds are loaded into trunks.
It’s why the cars start lining up early for this weekly mobile pantry.
“Honestly, it’s anxiety,” says Katie Nungesser. “Is there going to be enough?”
Nungesser is the Food Bank’s Agency Relations Coordinator. But her job each Friday is to stand at the far end of the Perkins parking lot, waving the cars from Cornhusker Highway in a big arc and then into two lines.
In the beginning, there was a bit of chaos, she says, but regulars have learned to navigate and now the cars come in waves, spread out in a two-and-a-half-hour window.
The pandemic forced the Food Bank to be creative in finding ways to get food distributed, knowing it wasn’t safe for people to come to them.
“This allows them the dignity and comfort of being in their own space,” she said. “We’re so grateful to be here on Friday; it’s the weekend and we know people can be short on food then.”
The wind blows and the sun peeks in and out of clouds.
The team has been here nearly every week through the long winter and today almost feels like spring.
Perkins Day brings the need up close, they say.
“It’s elevated the scariness of what happens during a pandemic,” Sampson says. “You can envision your own family here.”
At the edge of the parking lot, with the hum of the interstate in her ears, Nungesser holds up a hand, beckoning incoming cars.
There’s always a feeling on the last day of the workweek, she said.
“It’s Friday! It’s Perkins Day!”
