Weighing one disease against another: Recovery doors close (and open) in Lincoln

The board was still split when it met March 13.

Then it heard a presentation from a woman who works in health care, who had gotten sober at the Meeting Place 25 years ago, and who was plugged into high-level discussions about the threat of the virus.

“She came to us and said, ‘You can’t do this. You have to shut down.’ By the end of that presentation, she changed every board member’s mind. It was unanimous.”

But temporarily closing the Meeting Place, which had been open since 1990, was painful. Ganzel called it one of the toughest decisions he’s had to make.

The board invested in a conference-call system, and encouraged meetings to continue by phone.

It’s not new; some of the groups have used conference calls for years, with a mix of members meeting in person, others patched in by phone.

And it’s not perfect, he said. But it keeps the steps intact.

“There’s still a lot of emotional honesty and openness and growth and recovery that can even happen over the phone. And it’s sometimes easier to be emotionally honest when you’re not there right in front of someone.”