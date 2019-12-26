Weekend storm promises to be a wet one across Nebraska

The temperature gauge will determine whether you'll need an umbrella or snow shovel this weekend.

A potent winter storm was still organizing off the California coast on Thursday afternoon, but by Friday evening, forecasters are expecting precipitation — heavy at times — to spread over a wide area of the country's midsection.

What falls as rain and what falls as snow is the big question.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm watches Thursday for most of central and western Nebraska and extending into parts of Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, Minnesota and the Dakotas. Near the watch area, travelers are warned to keep an eye on changing forecasts and the potential for icy roadways and heavy rain.

In Lincoln, forecasters said 1-2 inches of rain is possible Friday night and through the day on Saturday before changing over to freezing rain, sleet or snow on Sunday morning. Little to no snow accumulation is expected along and south of the Interstate 80 corridor from Seward to Omaha.

Areas to the north and west, however, are bracing for snowfall ranging up to 4 or even 9 inches, with winds gusting up to 35 mph.