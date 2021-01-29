 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend storm carries flood risk for Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Weekend storm carries flood risk for Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
Post Snowstorm Aftermath, 1.26

The parking lot of the former Shopko at 27th Street and Nebraska 2 is one of the sites of the overflowing remnants of snow that fell in the Lincoln area. Higher temperatures will lead to snow melt over the next several days, while a storm this weekend could bring a half inch of rain to the area.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

A storm system this weekend, combined with warmer temperatures, could increase the risk of flooding.

Areas of eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln, could see a half inch or more of rain on Saturday.

The National Weather Service currently is forecasting between a quarter and a half inch of rain for the Lincoln area on Saturday, with the potential for a half inch or so of snow Saturday night.

How much rain and/or snow the area gets will depend on temperatures that are forecast to reach near 40 degrees on Saturday. If temperatures are on the warmer side, it could mean more rain. If they trend colder, it could mean more snow.

Lincoln already has more than a foot of snow on the ground from a storm earlier this week, and warmer temperatures mean a significant portion of that snow will start melting.

High temperatures are supposed to be above freezing Friday through at least Wednesday.

The nearly 17 inches of snow that has fallen in Lincoln since Saturday has amounted to 1.35 inches of liquid precipitation, which is more than twice the amount Lincoln usually receives for the entire month of January.

This past week's snow totals were so extensive, they helped pull a significant portion of eastern Nebraska, including nearly all of Lancaster County, out of drought conditions.

The weather service warned that all of that water has to go somewhere.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Melting of snow by warmer temperatures and rainfall on the snow may lead to greater runoff into area rivers, with the greatest impact on smaller streams," it said in a hazardous weather bulletin. "Significant within-bank rises may be possible in smaller rivers."

The weather service said in a tweet Friday afternoon that emergency management agencies reported ice movement along the Platte and Loup Rivers near Columbus.

"Ice is expected to continue to push downstream on the Platte. Minor river rises are expected downstream through this evening and tonight," the tweet said.

Farther west, there already were ice issues on the Platte River on Friday.

An ice jam blocked the north channel of the Platte River south of Gibbon, regional officials said.

The ice dammed the channel and led to minor flooding of low-lying areas around the river, David Carr with the Central Platte Natural Resources District told the Grand Island Independent.

Ice jams can occur whenever the weather is cold enough, but typically form along Nebraska tributaries in January, February and March.

Those who live near a river channel with ice should keep a close eye out for possible flooding and be prepared to evacuate, Carr said.

Parking ban on Lincoln's arterial streets will end at 8 a.m.; residential ban remains
14 questions answered on what to expect after Lincoln's record 14-inch January snowfall

PHOTOS, VIDEOS FROM 2019 NEBRASKA FLOODING

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

More Than Numbers: Nebraskans lost to COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News