Weekend storm carries flood risk for Lincoln

A storm system this weekend, combined with warmer temperatures, could increase the risk of flooding.

Areas of eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln, could see a half inch or more of rain on Saturday.

The National Weather Service currently is forecasting between a quarter and a half inch of rain for the Lincoln area on Saturday, with the potential for a half inch or so of snow Saturday night.

How much rain and/or snow the area gets will depend on temperatures that are forecast to reach near 40 degrees on Saturday. If temperatures are on the warmer side, it could mean more rain. If they trend colder, it could mean more snow.

Lincoln already has more than a foot of snow on the ground from a storm earlier this week, and warmer temperatures mean a significant portion of that snow will start melting.

High temperatures are supposed to be above freezing Friday through at least Wednesday.

The nearly 17 inches of snow that has fallen in Lincoln since Saturday has amounted to 1.35 inches of liquid precipitation, which is more than twice the amount Lincoln usually receives for the entire month of January.