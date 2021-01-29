Weekend rain could make a mess of knee-deep snow in Lincoln

A storm system this weekend, combined with warmer temperatures, could speed up the process of melting this week's heavy snow.

Areas of eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln, could see a quarter-inch or more of rain Saturday, with the potential for some snow Saturday night.

How much rain and/or snow the area gets Saturday will depend on temperatures that are forecast to reach 36 degrees. If temperatures are on the warmer side, it could mean more rain. If they trend colder, it could mean more snow.

Lincoln already has more than a foot of snow on the ground from a storm earlier this week, and warmer temperatures mean a significant portion of that snow will start melting.

High temperatures are supposed to be above freezing each day through Wednesday.

The nearly 17 inches of snow that has fallen in Lincoln since Jan. 16 has amounted to 1.35 inches of liquid precipitation, which is more than twice the amount Lincoln usually receives for the entire month of January.

This week's snow totals were so extensive, they helped pull a significant portion of eastern Nebraska, including nearly all of Lancaster County, out of drought conditions.