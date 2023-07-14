Smoke from Canadian wildfires may again make its way down to the Great Plains.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human services has issued a moderate-to-unhealthy air quality alert from Saturday-Sunday for 30 counties across the eastern part of the state, including Lancaster County.

The department's Air Quality Index projects a moderate (yellow) to unhealthy (orange) level of threat for the region.

Moderate conditions pose potential health effects to those who are "unusually sensitive to particulate pollution," the department said, while unhealthy conditions pose a threat to a broader swath of "sensitive groups," including those with heart or lung disease, older residents and children.

The department advises all sensitive groups to avoid or reduce prolonged physical activity outdoors. For real-time updates on area air quality, Lincoln residents can check the Environmental Projection Agency's dedicated website.

