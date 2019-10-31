The University Nebraska-Lincoln is hosting a series of events to bring awareness to indigenous women who are missing or have been murdered.
The Human Trafficking and Migration Initiative, hosted by UNL's Forsythe Family Program on Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs, will begin Friday and run through Nov. 8.
Friday's kickoff is a keynote address by Sarah Deer at 7 p.m. in the Nebraska Union Auditorium. Deer is an expert on violence against Native women.
A Dish It Up conversation, hosted by the University of Nebraska InterTribal Exchange, will feature students speaking about being a Native at UNL. Pizza will be provided at the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Unity Room of the Gaughan Multicultural Center.
Panel discussions will feature experts on legal issues that concern missing and murdered indigenous women (noon, Nov. 7) at the Nebraska College of Law and experts on community outreach, education and supporting Native youth (7 p.m., Nov. 8) at the Nebraska Union Auditorium.
An exhibition of Native quilts from Nov. 5-7 will be capped by a storytelling session featuring Native women from 3 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the International Quilt Museum.