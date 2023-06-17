Scattered showers and thunderstorms today as a cold front moves over the area. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. See when storms are most likely, when they'll come to an end, and what's in store for Father's Day in our updated forecast video.
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.