Strong thunderstorms moved through eastern Nebraska Wednesday morning, leaving thousands of people without power for several hours.

As of 8 a.m., Lincoln Electric System reported about 2,200 people were without power, the vast majority of them in an area bordered by 20th, 33rd and Van Dorn streets and Nebraska Parkway. LES said on Twitter that crews had been dispatched to that area and were working on restoring power. However, by 10 a.m., LES reported that the number of remaining power outages was below 100.

Lancaster County was among several counties in eastern Nebraska that were in severe thunderstorm warnings at some point Wednesday morning. The Lincoln Airport reported 0.16 inches of rain by 9 a.m.

Storms caused more havoc north of Lincoln. Nearly 32,000 people were without power in the Omaha area as of 10 a.m., after strong storms rolled through the area.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 70 mph in Valley, 74 mph in Omaha and 82 mph in the village of Uhling in Dodge County. The Lincoln Airport reported a gust of 60 miles per hour.

Storms were expected to move out of the area later Wednesday morning and the temperature in Lincoln was forecast to reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story.

