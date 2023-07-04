A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of the state, including the Lincoln area, and will stay in effect until 10 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Tennis ball-sized hail is possible, along with winds up to75 mph and a possibility of tornadoes.

The storm is expected to develop west of Lincoln in the late afternoon and evening hours and the Capital City may get some of the leftovers as the storm system moves through the state.

Storms are expected to develop from 4-6 p.m. in the Grand Island area, according to Alan Hickford, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, with 1.5-inch, ping pong-sized hail followed by severe wind gusts forming around Kearney and Hastings.

Later in the evening, the storm is anticipated to make headway and approach the Lincoln area with strong gusts and frequent lighting, and heavy rain also posing a concern from 8-10 p.m.

The chance of storms is above 60%, the National Weather Service said, as they develop following a cold front. The best chance for severe storms is from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday, Hickford said.

The bulk of the storm is expected to exit the area overnight with showers and potential storms following behind it.

At least two fireworks displays were postponed Tuesday due to the threat of storms in Omaha and eastern Nebraska.

The Omaha Symphony postponed its Fourth of July concert and fireworks scheduled for the Gene Leahy Mall until Wednesday night. A fireworks display scheduled in Blair was also postponed until Wednesday.

