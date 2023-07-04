Watching the night sky this Fourth of July may take on a different meaning for some in Nebraska.

Severe weather is expected to develop west of Lincoln in the late afternoon and evening hours and the Capital City may get some of the leftovers as the storm system moves through the state.

A severe weather alert has been issued, although the risk is slight in the immediate Lincoln area.

Storms are expected to develop between 4-6 p.m. in the Grand Island area, according to Alan Hickford, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, with 1.5-inch, ping pong-sized hail followed by severe wind gusts forming around Kearney and Hastings.

Later in the evening, the storm is anticipated to make headway and approach the Lincoln area with strong gusts and frequent lighting and heavy rain also posing a concern between 8-10 p.m.

The chance of storms is above 60% as they develop following a cold front. The best chance for severe storms is from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday, Hickford said.

Main threats include large hail, heavy rain, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible, but not expected, according to Hickford.

The bulk of the storm is expected to exit the area overnight with showers and potential storms following behind it.

At least two fireworks displays were postponed Tuesday due to the threat of storms in Omaha and eastern Nebraska.

The Omaha Symphony postponed its Fourth of July concert and fireworks scheduled for the Gene Leahy Mall until Wednesday night. A fireworks display scheduled in Blair was also postponed until Wednesday.

