The recent heavy rain that has fallen in many parts of Nebraska has helped to pare back drought conditions.
More than 18% of the state is completely out of drought, according to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. That's the highest drought-free percentage since the end of 2021.
The drought-free areas are all in the western part of the state, a region that has seen extensive rain over the past couple of months. For example, Scottsbluff and Chadron both totaled more than a foot of rain in May and June combined, while Sidney got around 11 inches. The three cities all average somewhere between 5 and 6 inches for those two months.
In eastern Nebraska, where drought conditions are the worst, Lincoln has been the big winner in the rain category lately. Since the beginning of June, the Lincoln Airport has recorded slightly more than 7.5 inches of rain, which is more than 2 inches above normal for the period and more than it got in the previous 10 months combined.
That has helped to alleviate drought conditions somewhat. Last week, 88% of Lancaster County was in exceptional drought, the worst category. That declined to 22.5% this week.
Saunders County saw exceptional drought drop from covering 80% of the county to less than 26%, while exceptional drought retreated entirely from Sarpy, Otoe and Cass counties.
But many other areas have not seen as much rain. Columbus, Fremont, Omaha and Norfolk all received below-average rain in June, although some of those cities saw heavy rain earlier this week.
Because of that lack of widespread rain, there was very little change in the portion of the state in extreme and exceptional drought.
This week, about 25.5% of the state was in extreme drought or worse, including about 11.5% in exceptional drought. That's down from 26% and 13% last week.
Counties with the worst droughts in Nebraska
Over a fourth
of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
While severe to exceptional drought conditions persist in the West—which is currently experiencing a brief reprieve from its driest period of the last 1,200 years—other parts of the country less associated with drought, like the northeast and the midwest, have also experienced spells of unusual dryness.
In periods of drought, levels of major reservoirs and rivers can fall dramatically. Groundwater systems too feel the effects, and
shrinking water supplies impact agriculture, hydropower generation, and wildfire risk.
Periods of drought have intensified and become more frequent in recent years due to climate change. Scientists predict that even in
low emissions scenarios, much of the U.S. will be drier by the end of the century. Stacker cited data from U.S. Drought Monitor to identify the counties in Nebraska with the worst droughts in the week leading up to May 02, 2023. Counties are ranked by percent of the area in drought conditions. Abnormally dry is not considered to be a drought, but is included as a separate data point. Additional data for the state overall is included.
Nebraska statistics
- Abnormally dry: 0.2%
- Area in drought: 99.0% (#2 nationally)
--- Moderate drought: 21.9%
--- Severe drought: 31.7%
--- Extreme drought: 39.1%
--- Exceptional drought: 6.3%
#1. Adams County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 22.2%
--- Severe drought: 77.8%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Perkins County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 26.4%
--- Extreme drought: 73.6%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Nuckolls County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 85.5%
--- Severe drought: 14.5%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Morrill County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 27.6%
--- Extreme drought: 72.4%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Merrick County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 1.8%
--- Extreme drought: 91.4%
--- Exceptional drought: 6.7%
#1. McPherson County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 4.1%
--- Extreme drought: 95.9%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Madison County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 30.1%
--- Exceptional drought: 69.9%
#1. Loup County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 100.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Logan County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 100.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Hooker County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 35.4%
--- Extreme drought: 64.6%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Phelps County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 100.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Lincoln County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 2.5%
--- Extreme drought: 97.5%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Kimball County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 5.5%
--- Severe drought: 36.8%
--- Extreme drought: 57.7%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Keya Paha County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 48.1%
--- Severe drought: 50.2%
--- Extreme drought: 1.7%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Keith County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 23.3%
--- Extreme drought: 76.7%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Kearney County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 4.8%
--- Severe drought: 95.2%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Johnson County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 100.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Jefferson County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 52.8%
--- Severe drought: 47.2%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Pierce County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.4%
--- Extreme drought: 97.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 2.6%
#1. Platte County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 100.0%
#1. Polk County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 5.8%
--- Extreme drought: 61.7%
--- Exceptional drought: 32.5%
#1. Lancaster County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 13.2%
--- Severe drought: 35.2%
--- Extreme drought: 51.6%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Knox County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 26.4%
--- Severe drought: 72.7%
--- Extreme drought: 0.9%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
#1. Stanton County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 100.0%
