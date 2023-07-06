The recent heavy rain that has fallen in many parts of Nebraska has helped to pare back drought conditions.

More than 18% of the state is completely out of drought, according to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. That's the highest drought-free percentage since the end of 2021.

The drought-free areas are all in the western part of the state, a region that has seen extensive rain over the past couple of months. For example, Scottsbluff and Chadron both totaled more than a foot of rain in May and June combined, while Sidney got around 11 inches. The three cities all average somewhere between 5 and 6 inches for those two months.

In eastern Nebraska, where drought conditions are the worst, Lincoln has been the big winner in the rain category lately. Since the beginning of June, the Lincoln Airport has recorded slightly more than 7.5 inches of rain, which is more than 2 inches above normal for the period and more than it got in the previous 10 months combined.

That has helped to alleviate drought conditions somewhat. Last week, 88% of Lancaster County was in exceptional drought, the worst category. That declined to 22.5% this week.

Saunders County saw exceptional drought drop from covering 80% of the county to less than 26%, while exceptional drought retreated entirely from Sarpy, Otoe and Cass counties.

But many other areas have not seen as much rain. Columbus, Fremont, Omaha and Norfolk all received below-average rain in June, although some of those cities saw heavy rain earlier this week.

Because of that lack of widespread rain, there was very little change in the portion of the state in extreme and exceptional drought.

This week, about 25.5% of the state was in extreme drought or worse, including about 11.5% in exceptional drought. That's down from 26% and 13% last week.

