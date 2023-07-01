The heavy rain that fell in Lincoln the past three days couldn’t have come at a better time.

The latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showed that drought in Lancaster County worsened significantly, with exceptional drought, the worst category, now covering 88% of the county. That’s up from about 52% a week ago. The other 12% of the county is in extreme drought. Those are the worst conditions recorded in the 23-year history of the Drought Monitor.

The drought conditions have prompted voluntary water restrictions in Lincoln and mandatory ones in Waverly and rural areas of the county.

In Waverly, Mayor Bill Gerdes on Wednesday declared a water emergency in the city, limiting outdoor watering to three days a week, with days determined by residents’ addresses.

“The aquifer that supplies water to the city wells has been impacted by the worst drought in recorded history since 1936,” the city said in a notice on its website. “Water levels are dropping, and it is imperative all water consumers in the city practice water-saving measures.”

Statewide, extreme drought has expanded to now cover more than a quarter of the state, while exceptional drought covers about 13% of the state.

Those percentages are up only slightly from a week ago, but since the most intense drought conditions are concentrated in the eastern third of the state, there was significant worsening in several counties besides Lancaster.

For example, 80% of Saunders County is now in exceptional drought, up from 45% a week ago.

A week ago, there was no exceptional drought in Cass, Douglas, Otoe or Sarpy counties, but it has now crept into all four, with Cass County in the worst shape, at 34%.

Even with the heavy rain to end the month of June, Lincoln still has a steep precipitation deficit. The first half of the year was the driest since 1989 and year-to-date precipitation remains nearly half a foot below normal.

That’s on top of 2022 precipitation totals that came in more than 9 inches below average.

Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said that while the recent rain is welcome, it’s not likely to make much of a dent in local drought conditions.

“My best guess is that it might improve it by one category,” said Nicolaisen, who is considered one of the office’s drought experts.

But he also said the rain might simply stop the drought from getting worse for now.

As of Saturday afternoon, Lincoln had received more than 2.9 inches of rain since Thursday.

While nearly 3 inches of rain over three days sounds like a lot, the city normally averages about an inch a week during the summer, and it’s going to need significantly more than that to alleviate drought conditions.

That’s what happened in southwest Nebraska, which had been mired in a severe drought for well over a year.

Then came heavy rains in May that caused severe flooding in some places but also eliminated extreme and exceptional drought conditions and in some spots eliminated the drought altogether.

Rain totals for the month included nearly 11 inches in McCook, more than 10.5 inches in Culbertson, more than 8 inches in Imperial and 7.5 inches in North Platte. Those were in many cases double or even triple the monthly average for those cities and towns.

Those types of heavy rains in the western part of the state combined with heavy snowmelt from the mountains in Colorado and Wyoming mean the Platte and other rivers are running high and in good shape, Nicolaisen said.

“The rivers are doing fine, it’s just the soil that’s in trouble,” he said.

That’s a big reason Lincoln and other drought-stricken areas of Nebraska could benefit from sustained rains over a long period, rather than short-lived thunderstorms that dump a bunch of rain over a short period, most of which runs off, Nicolaisen said.

The good news is that more rain may be on tap.

Both short- and long-term forecasts show a possible wetter-than-normal pattern for much of Nebraska, which Nicolaisen said is “fantastic.”

“We haven’t seen that for quite awhile,” he said.

States with the most severe summer weather States with the most severe summer weather #51. Delaware #50. Oregon #49. Rhode Island #48. Alabama #47. Washington DC #46. South Carolina #45. New Jersey #44. Georgia #43. Maine #42. Florida #41. Hawaii #40. Maryland #39. Pennsylvania #38. Massachusetts #37. New York #36. Kentucky #35. Indiana #34. Arkansas #33. Virginia #32. Connecticut #31. Idaho #30. Ohio #29. Oklahoma #28. Montana #27. Kansas #26. Mississippi #25. New Hampshire #24. Nevada #23. Arizona #22. Minnesota #21. North Carolina #20. Illinois #19. New Mexico #18. Utah #17. Tennessee #16. Missouri #15. Alaska #14. California #13. Vermont #12. Washington #11. Wisconsin #10. Wyoming #9. West Virginia #8. South Dakota #7. Iowa #6. Nebraska #5. Colorado #4. North Dakota #3. Michigan #2. Texas #1. Louisiana