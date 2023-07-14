Consistent rains this month have led to a significant reduction in drought conditions in Nebraska, especially in the hard-hit eastern part of the state.

The latest drought monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showed less than 5% of the state is now in exceptional drought, the worst category. That’s down from 11.5% a week ago. It’s also the lowest level since late August.

In fact, exceptional drought has now disappeared from some counties where it had been present since last fall or even last summer.

For example, Madison County is free of exceptional drought for the first time since late August, while Platte and Butler counties have no areas in the worst category for the first time since the beginning of November.

Lancaster County also has seen a huge improvement in its drought situation over the past two weeks thanks to heavy rains.

Two weeks ago, 88% of the county was in exceptional drought. That dropped to 1.66% this week. Also, only 22% of the county is currently in extreme drought, down from 100% just a week ago.

Lincoln already has recorded 4.1 inches of rain in July, which is 0.85 inches more than the city averages for the whole month. Since the beginning of June, the city has received 8.63 inches of rain, which is more than it got in the previous 10 months.

The drought conditions had led officials in Lincoln and surrounding areas to institute water restrictions last month. Lincoln issued voluntary restrictions on outdoor water use on June 5, and officials with Lancaster Rural Water District No. 1 and the City of Waverly followed later with mandatory restrictions.

Those restrictions remain in place for now, but it appears water systems are in better shape than they were a few weeks ago.

For example, Lincoln residents used 50 million gallons of water or more on 23 days in June, including nine days where the use exceeded 60 million gallons.

Through the first 12 days of July, residents had used at least 50 million gallons only once, on July 4.

The city said in a statement that officials continue to watch and evaluate data related to Lincoln’s water availability and usage.

“With the recent rain, the Platte River is slowly beginning to recharge the aquifer that supports the City’s wellfields, which will help through the hottest months of the summer.”

However, the statement said that because the county is still fully in the severe drought category, voluntary water conservation measures will remain in place and the city, “continues to encourage residents and businesses to water only when their lawns needs it.”

The large improvement in drought conditions has largely been due to the fact that rain has been widespread across the eastern part of the state.

Not only has Lincoln seen significantly above-average rain this month, but other cities have as well.

Columbus has gotten 4.5 inches of rain so far in July, more than three times its average for the first two weeks of the month. Omaha and Norfolk have both gotten over 3 inches, more than double the normal amount. Fremont and Seward also have seen month-to-date rainfall that’s well above average.

The widespread rains, which have been caused by a pattern shift, “certainly have been a help” in lessening drought conditions, said Clint Aegerter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.

It’s also helped that they have come frequently and dumped half an inch or an inch at a time in most cases, rather than pouring down several inches all at once, he said. That allows more of the rain to soak into the ground and less of it to run off.

The good news, Aegerter said, is that both short- and longer-term forecasts show chances of wetter-than-average conditions.

“Longer term it looks a little better,” he said.

However, the National Weather Service noted in a social media post that most areas of eastern Nebraska still have year-to-date precipitation deficits of 3-7 inches, and “it will still take above normal rainfall this summer to make continued improvements in the ongoing drought.”

