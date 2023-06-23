A water district that covers much of southeastern Lancaster County has instituted mandatory water restrictions amid an ongoing drought.

Lancaster Rural Water District No. 1 said Thursday on its website that it is implementing a mandatory reduction in sprinkler use among its customers, which include residents of Bennet, Hickman, Sprague and Panama.

"We are asking customers that run sprinkler systems to cut run times by 50% due to water levels in our elevated towers," the district said in a notice on its website. "If the district does not see a reduced amount of water being demanded due to the mandatory reduction, we will have no choice but to ban sprinkler use for the rest of the year.”

District Manager Jordon Bang said in an interview that the reduction was implemented because the district can't keep enough water in its water towers to meet the sprinkler demand.

The district gets all of its water from groundwater wells, and Bang said there is no problem with water levels right now, so it decided to try to encourage water conservation rather than shutting people off.

But cutting down on watering, residents "are helping us out and we don't have to go to a total shutdown," he said.

The district last banned lawn watering in the summer of 2021, Bang said.

The mandatory reduction comes as Lancaster County is in the grip of its worst drought in at least a decade.

Lincoln had received just under 7 inches of rain since the start of the year as of Friday morning, less than half of the normal amount. That makes it the driest first six months in at least the last 30 years.

In fact, the last 12 months, if they had fallen in a calendar year, would have been the driest on record.

According to the most recent Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which was released Thursday, 99% of Lancaster County is in extreme drought, including 52% that's in exceptional drought, the most severe category.

The city of Lincoln instituted voluntary water restrictions on June 5 that ask people to only water lawns or wash cars on certain days based on whether they have an odd or even address.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said at the time that the aquifer that supplies Lincoln's wellfield was at only 65% of capacity and that Platte River flows were at their lowest levels since 1956.

Erika Hill, an LTU spokeswoman, said Friday that the city continues to experience drought conditions but has no plans at this point to institute any mandatory restrictions on water.

"Lincoln Water System reviews river flow, rainfall amounts and Lincoln water usage data daily," she said in an email. "We will reach out to media with any changes to our water conservation efforts."

The good news is that the forecast calls for a significant chance of rain in the Lincoln area Saturday morning. According to the National Weather Service, there's a 60% chance of rain, mainly after midnight and into Saturday morning, that could be heavy at times and produce an inch or more of accumulation.

Counties with the worst droughts in Nebraska Counties with the worst droughts in Nebraska Nebraska statistics #1. Adams County (tie) #1. Perkins County (tie) #1. Nuckolls County (tie) #1. Nance County (tie) #1. Morrill County (tie) #1. Merrick County (tie) #1. McPherson County (tie) #1. Madison County (tie) #1. Loup County (tie) #1. Logan County (tie) #1. Hooker County (tie) #1. Phelps County (tie) #1. Lincoln County (tie) #1. Kimball County (tie) #1. Keya Paha County (tie) #1. Keith County (tie) #1. Kearney County (tie) #1. Johnson County (tie) #1. Jefferson County (tie) #1. Pierce County (tie) #1. Platte County (tie) #1. Polk County (tie) #1. Lancaster County (tie) #1. Knox County (tie) #1. Stanton County (tie)