It may feel like fall, but don't be fooled.

Tuesday's low temperature of 52 degrees was just 4 degrees short of the record low for the date and was the coldest temperature in more than two months. And Monday's high temperature of 80 degrees tied for the lowest daily high temperature since early July.

But the fall-like weather won't be hanging around long.

In fact, Lincoln could be in for an extended run of triple-digit temperatures this weekend.

Highs are forecast to make it into the low 90s on Wednesday and Friday, with the 80s forecast for Thursday.

But it's the weekend where the heat is expected to intensify.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 103 on Saturday, 101 on Sunday, 99 on Monday and 100 on Tuesday. The average high for those days is 87.

The good news is that humidity levels should be low, which means it won't feel hotter than the actual temperature.

