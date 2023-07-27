It hit 98 degrees in Lincoln on Wednesday, which wasn't even the highest temperature of the year.

But the heat index, or "feels-like" temperature, peaked at somewhere between 117 and 119, according to the National Weather Service, making it the hottest day in the city in several years.

Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said records there show it was the hottest feels-like temperature in Lincoln since July 10, 2011, when the heat index hit an all-time record of 128.

DeWald said staff also looked through records going back to 1980 and could not find another day with a heat index as high as it was Wednesday.

The high heat index was due to the amount of humidity in the air, which is measured by the dewpoint temperature.

That hit 81 degrees in Lincoln on Wednesday, which DeWald called "a very rare thing."

"It happens, but it's not very common to see," he said.

While Lincoln had the highest heat index reading in the state on Wednesday, some other cities weren't far behind. Falls City had a heat index of 117, Omaha and Beatrice topped out at 115, and it hit 114 in Columbus and Nebraska City.

The continued heat and humidity led the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for more than a dozen counties in south-central and southeast Nebraska on Thursday, including Gage and Saline counties, although Lancaster County was not included.

DeWald said the heat warning was issued in those counties because Thursday was forecast to be the fourth-straight day with heat indexes of 105 or above. Lincoln, which hit triple digits for the actual temperature on Thursday and had a peak heat index near 110, remains in a heat advisory, along with much of the rest of the state, until Friday night.

He said the message is the same whether you are in an area with an excessive heat warning or one in a heat advisory: "It's hot."

Wednesday's heat sent some residents to local hospitals with related ailments.

The emergency departments and Bryan West and Bryan East treated a total of six to eight patients for heat issues Wednesday, according to the hospital system. CHI Health St. Elizabeth saw more than a dozen patients with various complaints and seeking relief from the heat between Monday and Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue medic units responded to two calls Wednesday for patients with heat-related issues, department spokeswoman MJ Lierman said. Fire crews have been called 17 times for similar issues throughout July, she said.

Of course, hot, humid conditions in eastern Nebraska are not unusual during the summer, especially in July. That's largely due to evapotranspiration from the state's large corn crop, which can add up to 4,000 gallons of water vapor per acre into the atmosphere daily during the peak of the growing season.

"Yesterday, for some reason, the corn overproduced," DeWald said, referring to conditions on Wednesday.

In addition to making for uncomfortable outdoor conditions — the National Weather Service in a tweet referred to it as "air you can wear" — heat indexes as high as those experienced Wednesday and Thursday can be dangerous for people working outdoors, along with seniors, small children and those with chronic illnesses.

At a construction site in front of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Military and Naval Science building on Thursday, a pair of workers laid concrete as the sun beat down on them, not a sliver of shade in sight.

The intense heat over the past couple of days has forced them to start and end the workday a few hours earlier, even disrupting their sleep schedules, according to Darrek Barney, one of the workers.

"These two days haven't compared to anything this whole year," Barney said.

The other worker, Levi Coates, said it's made actions as simple as picking up a tool a painful ordeal, even with heavily calloused palms.

"It about burns the crap out of your hand," Coates said.

Just outside of the Journal Star office at 21st and N streets, Pedro Serpa cooled off in the shade as he took a break from tearing scaffolding off the side of the building on a construction lift in direct sunlight. He said he tries to have a positive mentality toward the work, regardless of the conditions.

"I think people are just so spoiled these days (with) all these technologies and air conditioning ... but it is what it is," Serpa said. "I'm cool with it as long as I have water and a good attitude."

Tim Byrne, maintenance operations manager with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, said the department hasn't made any specific changes, such as shifting schedules or shortening hours for outdoor workers, to deal with the heat.

Instead, Byrne said, LTU encourages its workers, the majority of whom work outside most of the year, to make "common-sense adjustments," such as taking more frequent breaks, doing the most labor-intensive work early in the day and keeping hydrated.

"They do what they can," he said. "There's no great solution."

Byrne said LTU also encourages workers to keep an eye on each other and watch for signs of heat illnesses.

"We don't want to see anybody get heat stress," he said.

People working outside aren't the only ones vulnerable in the hot conditions. This week's extreme heat can be dangerous for people experiencing homelessness — a population that has been of particular worry for Pastor Tom Barber, the CEO of the People's City Mission, Lincoln's only homeless shelter.

The nonprofit has spent this week "handing out massive amounts of bottled water" encouraging the city's homeless population — especially the "small but hardy group that doesn't tend to come to the mission" — to get indoors and stay there, Barber said.

"We're doing whatever we can. It's just tough times," he said, noting that the mission has handed out hundreds of bottles of water each day this week.

"If folks want to help, boy, a case of water is gold to us right now," he said.

Barber said the shelter, as of Thursday morning, hadn't had to summon emergency services for any of the mission's guests, but he said several nurses had been onsite to treat heat-related ailments, including heat exhaustion.

The mission's CEO compared this week's temperatures to the extreme cold fronts Lincoln battles each winter, which leave the city's homeless population at unique risk.

And though temperatures in the 90s aren't abnormal for this time of year in Nebraska, Barber, who has led the People's City Mission since 2004, said Wednesday's heat index is ushering the shelter into largely uncharted territory.

"We've never got into this kind of really, really hot weather," he said. "This is absolutely, uh, well — it's jaw dropping."

The extreme heat even threatened to wreak havoc for those staying indoors, prompting the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to implement some energy-saving measures after it was determined the chilled-water system wouldn’t be able to meet campus cooling demands.

UNL asked faculty, staff and students to close window curtains or drapes, turn off or dim electric lights, and shut off other electronics, and said room temperatures would be allowed to drift through the weekend.

“Allowing temperatures to rise in unoccupied rooms provides the best opportunity for us to meet campus demands,” said Mike Zeleny, vice chancellor for business and finance.

The good news is that Wednesday was likely the worst of the heat. The heat index soared to near 110 on Thursday and was forecast to do the same on Friday. But a cooldown is in store for the weekend, with temperatures Saturday and Sunday forecast to be right around 90, which is the average for this time of year.

"We're not doing what they're doing in the Southwest, where it's been excessively hot for weeks," DeWald said.

"Here, we're going to get a break."