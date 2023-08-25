Unless you've been traveling in Antarctica or in a coma for the past week, you've probably noticed it's been a little hotter than usual in Lincoln and most of eastern Nebraska.

Most weather experts agree that this has been the hottest stretch of weather in these parts since July 2012, and it's likely been the hottest stretch in August in Lincoln since at least 1988.

But it's hard to gauge just how hot it's been and the effect it's had on the residents of Lincoln without providing some context.

So here are some heat tidbits to consider.

Triple-digit heat sets records

Thursday was the fourth day in a row and fifth this month with a high in the 100s. The last time Lincoln had at least four days in a row with 100-degree highs was July 2012. The last time it happened in August was in 1988.

The five 100-degree days for the month are the most in August since 2003.

Lincoln set record highs on Saturday (104) and Tuesday (105), and the city tied a record high of 103 on Wednesday. It also got to 105 on Thursday, although that was not a record high. The 105-degree highs on Tuesday and Thursday were the highest temperatures in Lincoln since July 22, 2012. The last time it was hotter than 105 was July 19, 2006, when it got to 108.

The city is now up to eight 100-degree days so far this summer, the most since 2012.

It's not the heat, it's the humidity

The string of triple-digit temperatures was bad enough by itself, but it has been made much worse by the humidity.

Lincoln has consistently seen dewpoints in the mid- to high 70s over the past week, even getting into the 80s Monday night and Tuesday morning.

That has produced unusually high heat indexes. The city recorded a heat index of 115 on Saturday, 119 on Monday and 116 on Tuesday. The 119 on Monday was the second-highest heat index recorded in Lincoln since at least 1980.

The recent heat has been caused by a high-pressure system that moved up from the southwest, where it's been producing record temperatures, and parked itself over the Midwest.

"Underneath it was a big chunk of moisture," said Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, which has been responsible for the high dewpoints.

That's caused fog in the mornings and is the reason you may have noticed fogged-up windows or fogged-up glasses or sunglasses when you go outside.

It also led the weather service to issue an excessive heat warning that has been in effect continuously since 1 p.m. Saturday. The warning had been scheduled to expire Thursday night at 10 p.m., but the National Weather Service extended it until 8 p.m. Friday.

Kern said the seven-day stretch with an excessive heat warning is the longest for Lincoln since at least July 2012.

More than a nuisance

The heat and humidity have combined to make it uncomfortable, even dangerous, for some people.

The district even canceled preschool classes Wednesday and Thursday, largely because most preschool students ride buses and many of LPS' buses don't have air conditioning.

LPS spokeswoman Mindy Burbach said it was the first time the district had canceled classes of any kind because of heat. She also said it was the first time anyone could remember a blanket postponement of outdoor athletic events due to heat.

Another group heavily affected by the heat is the homeless.

“This extended stretch of dangerously high temperatures is especially tough for our guests experiencing homelessness who already struggle with other challenges such as addiction, mental illness, and food insecurity,” said Alynn Sampson, executive director of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach.

Matt Talbot operates as a day shelter Monday through Friday, providing water and meals, as well as shower and laundry services.

Susie Wilson, Matt Talbot's director of marketing and communications, said the shelter has seen more people spending the day in its dining room as well as an increase in both men and women signing up for shower services.

Matt Talbot normally closes on Thursday afternoons but stayed open Thursday because of the extreme heat. It also partnered with Clinic with a Heart on Thursday to offer medical assistance to people living outside as well as provide water and personal care items.

“Matt Talbot is here to provide a safe respite from the elements, and we encourage anyone in need to come inside during these hot days," Sampson said.

Electricity, water use soars

In addition to stressing people, the heat has also put a strain on resources.

Before this week, Lincoln Electric System had never exceeded 800 megawatts of power usage on a single day. In fact, it had set a record of 792 megawatts back on July 28 during a short-lived heat wave.

But the local utility blew past that mark this week.

On Monday, LES set an all-time record with a peak demand of 815 megawatts, which occurred between 4 and 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, it set another record with peak demand of 819 megawatts, also between 4 and 5 p.m.

Demand dropped slightly on Wednesday thanks to some high clouds. But LES still registered 807 megawatts of peak demand between 4 and 5 p.m.

Sally Jarecke, an LES spokeswoman, said typical peak demand in the summer is below 700 megawatts per day.

Lincoln Water System usage topped 60 million gallons Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Over the previous 50 days, it had only topped that level once. The 66.5 gallons used Tuesday was the third-most so far this summer, topped only by the last two days of May, when the city was experiencing exceptional drought conditions thanks to the second-driest May on record.

Though wetter-than-normal conditions in June and July have alleviated the drought to some degree, more than half of Lancaster County remains in a severe drought, and as of Thursday total rainfall for the month in Lincoln was running more than an inch below normal.

The good news is there is a chance of rain Friday night and into the weekend thanks to a cold front that will be moving through the area.

The cold front also will finally drop temperatures to more comfortable levels.

The forecast for Lincoln still calls for a high of 97 and a heat index of 105 on Friday, but highs Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be in the 80s.

When asked whether the recent intense heat wave is a rare occurrence, something only likely to happen about once a decade, Kern responded, "let's hope so."

But she said she's also concerned it could be a benchmark for how summer conditions will be going forward due to climate change.

