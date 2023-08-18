Lincoln is facing what could potentially be its most intense heat wave in more than a decade.

Starting Saturday, the National Weather Service is forecasting five days with triple-digit heat out of the next six. If that proves correct, it will be the longest stretch of 100-degree highs in the city in more than a decade.

Lincoln has not seen more than two days in a row with highs of 100 degrees since July 2012, when it recorded five straight days of triple-digit heat.

The city also could set several record highs. The forecast is for a high of 103 on Saturday, which would break the Aug. 19 record of 100 set in 1962. Forecast highs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday also could tie or set records for those days.

That many days in a row with the potential for triple-digit heat, "is certainly rare," said Clint Aegerter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.

He noted that the record for Lincoln is 15 days in a row in 1934 and there were several other long stretches of 100-degree temperatures during the "Dust Bowl" years of the 1930s. But such stretches have not happened much since, he said.

In fact, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the city has averaged only 3.6 100-degree days per year over the past 30 years.

The heat is being caused by the same ridge of high pressure that has been baking the western and southern parts of the U.S.

"The heat dome that has been anchored across southern and western parts of the country is expected to shift north and east," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said Thursday on the company's website.

One piece of good news is that it won't be as humid as it was three weeks ago, when Lincoln had three days in a row with heat indexes above 110, including two days where the heat index exceeded 115. However, the heat could still reach dangerous levels.

Much of eastern Nebraska will be in an excessive heat warning starting at 1 p.m. Saturday and going through the end of the day Wednesday, which the National Weather Service said could produce a heat index as high as 110-115 on Saturday.

Lincoln's forecast calls for heat indexes potentially topping 110 degrees on Saturday and Monday.

"It's still going to be pretty oppressive out there," Aegerter said.

He said it's important for people to take proper heat precautions, including drinking plenty of water, staying out of direct sun and staying in an air-conditioned structure when possible.

Lincoln Public Schools started school this week and also started having athletic contests, but the district said in an email to parents that it is not planning to make any changes yet.

"LPS will be monitoring the temperatures and implementing excessive heat protocols when needed," the email said. "When we implement these protocols, we will keep all students inside and suspend all outdoor classes, recess and activities."

The district also said it will follow Nebraska School Activities Association protocols and guidelines as they relate to heat.

Those hoping to cool off have fewer opportunities. Lincoln city pools closed for the season last weekend, and the city Parks and Recreation department on Friday announced reduced hours for the Trago Sprayground at 22nd and U streets due to a maintenance issue.

The sprayground normally is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, but it now is only open 4-6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

City officials said libraries, recreation and community centers will remain on their standard schedules. Those without air conditioning can cool off during regular hours at recreation centers, libraries and senior centers as well as other public locations such as theaters and shopping malls.

Aging Partners has a limited number of fans for distribution on a first-come-first-served basis to adults age 60 and older. The fans are available by calling 402-441-8815, and no financial screening is required. The program accepts fan donations at the Aging Partners office, 600 S. 70th St.

In addition to being very hot, it's also going to be extremely dry, with no rain expected in the Lincoln area until at least Thursday night.

Though conditions have been improving over the past couple of months, more than half of Nebraska remains in drought, and most of eastern Nebraska is in severe drought or worse.

Nearly 60% of Lancaster County remains in severe drought, and there are still voluntary restrictions on outdoor watering in Lincoln, as well as mandatory restrictions in Waverly and in Rural Water District No. 1.

In fact, Waverly earlier this month put more stringent restrictions on its residents, reducing allowed outdoor watering from three days a week to one, and also is considering levying financial penalties against property owners who don't comply.

Aegerter said that whether the current hot and dry spell exacerbates drought conditions, "will really depend on how long this will last."

If it lasts five to seven days and then cooler, wetter conditions move in, it shouldn't make much difference, he said.

"If it lasts longer than that, we're looking at some problems."

Is it too hot to walk your dog? 5 safety tips for summer weather How hot is too hot to walk my dog? Summer can bring scorching temperatures that leave responsible dog owners wondering when it’s too hot to take their pup on a walk. Dogs tend to overheat more quickly than humans, so paying careful attention to the temperature and your dog’s body language is essential. As a general rule, if the temperatures are over 90 degrees, you’ll likely want to wait until the cooler evening for a walk. You can also place the back of your hand on the sidewalk or pavement and hold it there for seven seconds. If that’s too hot for your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws. How can I prevent my dog from overheating on walks? Following a few simple safety tips can make long summer strolls just as fun for your dog as they are for you. Here’s what you need to know as the temperatures rise. 1. Timing is everything. When the sun is at its peak, pavement can become scorching hot. It’s best to save walks for early mornings or late evenings when the temperature is cooler. Skip mid-day walks when the sun is blazing unless you can stroll in a wooded area where the ground gets plenty of shade. 2. Stay hydrated. Just as it’s important for people to get plenty of water on hot days, it’s also important for dogs. When walking in the summer, grab a cold water bottle and a collapsible dog bowl. If you notice excessive panting or salivation, take a break and give your dog time to hydrate. Freezing low-sodium broth in an ice cube tray is also a great way to get your dog more fluids in the summer. 3. Stay in the shade. Staying in shady wooded areas is ideal, but for city-dwellers, it’s best to cross to the shady side of the street. Plan your dog's walking routes in areas with more tree or building coverage to keep your dog’s paws cooler. As a bonus, it might help you avoid your next sunburn. 4. Protect their paws. As mentioned before, if the sidewalk is too hot for the back of your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws. Stick to grassy areas, or get some breathable dog booties to protect their paws from hot pavement. 5. Watch for signs of overheating. Dogs produce far less sweat than people, so they’ll need your help to stay cool in the summer. Watch for common signs of your dog overheating which include: Excessive panting

Difficulty breathing

Drooling

Weakness

Fatigue

Collapsing If you notice any of these symptoms, get to a shady spot and offer your dog plenty of water. Wetting your dog’s paws, belly, and ears with cool water can also help bring down their body temperature. You can even store some dog ice cream in the freezer for a special treat when you get home. Is it safe to walk my dog in the summer? When walking your dog in the summer, it’s important to keep the warning signs of overheating in mind, especially with dog breeds that have short noses or thick coats. If you follow a few simple safety tips, your dog can enjoy the long summer days and all the extra evening walks that come with the season.