On the heels of one of the driest months in Lincoln’s history — and amid some of the worst drought conditions ever in Lancaster County — city officials are asking residents to restrict watering their lawns to three days a week beginning Friday.

It will be the first time officials have implemented voluntary drought-related water restrictions since 2012 — and drought conditions are worse today than they were a decade ago.

Typically, by this time of the year the aquifers that provide water to Lincoln have been 100% replenished, said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott.

Today, they’re at 65%, Lincoln’s rainfall levels are half of what they typically are and river flows are at their lowest point since 1956, Elliott said.

“This scarcity of water poses a significant challenge to our community,” she said.

That’s despite Thursday’s storms, which dropped more rain on Lincoln than the city’s seen in the past two months.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Lincoln Airport had recorded 1.35 inches of rain, making it the biggest one-day total since July 7.

The city officially recorded just 0.51 inches of rain in May, the second-lowest amount ever recorded for the month.

Average May precipitation is 4.91 inches. For comparison, the city received 1.1 inches total in April and May.

Before Thursday, Lincoln had received just 1.73 inches of rain over the past three months, which was more than 7 inches below normal for the period.

Only twice in recorded history — in 1934 and 1989 — has the city seen a drier March-May.

And the lack of rain isn't limited just to this spring. Over the past 12 months, Lincoln has received less than 16 inches of rain, which is more than 13 inches below the normal amount during the period.

All of that has added up to a worsening drought in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Drought Monitor, released Thursday, shows more than half of Lancaster County is in exceptional drought, the most severe category. Overall, nearly 92% of the county is in either the extreme or exceptional drought categories.

In the 23-year history of the Drought Monitor, this is the first time exceptional drought has shown up in Lancaster County. Even during the severe drought in 2012 and 2013, things never got that bad.

Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said areas in exceptional drought could experience significant crop and pasture losses, extremely high fire danger and water shortages.

Lincoln’s drinking water isn’t at risk, and the city isn’t experiencing any water shortages now, Elliott said. Officials hope to keep it that way, and the immediate focus is on outdoor water conservation.

Lincoln’s summer water use is almost triple that of winter, Elliott said, and limiting outdoor water use can make a big difference.

Tips on water conservation Tips from Dick Campbell, owners of Campbell's nursery, on ways to conserve water: * Water during the early morning hours to avoid evaporation. * Check sprinkler systems for leaks. * Increase mowing height to help keep moisture in your lawn’s soil. * Adjust sprinklers to water only the lawn, and not the sidewalk or street. * Use mulch to limit evaporation and retain moisture in the soil. * Plant drought-resistant shrubs and flowers that require less water.

Steve Owen, the city’s superintendent of water production, said two-thirds of water the city produces is used for watering grass and other outdoor purposes.

Beginning Friday at 5 p.m., the city is asking people living in single-family homes and duplexes with addresses ending in an even number to water lawns on Sundays, Wednesdays or Fridays. Addresses ending in odd numbers water Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays.

Apartments, commercial and industrial properties should water on Sundays, Tuesdays or Fridays.

City officials encourage no water use on Mondays to give the city’s water supply a chance to replenish, Owen said.

“We suggest that residents and businesses consider watering just one or two days per week,” Owen said. “And we discourage property owners from watering all three designated days.”

Property owners with automatic sprinklers should set them to run only on the property’s designated days.

The city structures water rates to encourage conservation, Owen said. That means the more water property owners use, the higher rate they pay. At that higher rate, watering an average-sized lawn costs more than $15.

Dick Campbell, owner of Campbell’s Nursery, said conserving water following the recommended schedule will not damage lawns and outdoor plants.

“The designated-day watering schedule will easily allow you to keep your plants and grass alive and healthy,” Campbell said. “In fact, watering deeply just once a week is actually much better for your lawn than shallow waterings every day.”

Elliott said the restrictions are voluntary at this point, and the first phase of a water management plan the city has devised. In 2012, the city eventually instituted mandatory water restrictions. The city also imposed voluntary and mandatory water restrictions in 2019 after flooding damaged the city's wellfield. Elliott said she hopes that won’t happen this year.

That is likely to depend on whether Lincoln's rainfall starts trending upward.

Fajman said that while the heavy rain in Lincoln on Thursday will provide some short-term drought relief, a lot more is needed.

"What we need is more frequent, sustained rains," he said.

Fajman pointed out that the forecast for the next couple of days is favorable for more rain, with a 50-60% chance on Friday and a 60-70% chance on Saturday.

But longer-term predictions are not as favorable, with the weather service's one-month and three-month forecasts both showing equal chances of below-average or above-average precipitation.

"That's not real favorable for overcoming those drought conditions," Fajman said.

The city will continue to monitor rainfall and forecasts, the city’s water use and conditions on the Platte River. They’re hoping to keep the water use consistently below 60 million gallons a day, Elliott said.

“The key is everyone working together to remember their day for water,” she said. “Just take a minute, make a plan.”

Lincoln officials aren't the only ones calling for conservation.

The Lower Platte River Drought Consortium, a group of agencies that works together to sustain public water supplies in the lower Platte River basin, said in a news release Thursday that it was asking the public to be proactive in conserving water, although it didn't offer any specifics.

The consortium said in the release that the Platte has experienced significantly below-average flows since last summer, and flows are expected to be below average through the summer months.

Because of that, "rivers are running much below average, and lakes are short of their capacity," said Jeremy Gehle, Nebraska Department of Natural Resources water administration manager, who noted that could affect supplies of water used for drinking and irrigation, as well as recreational opportunities.

The city's voluntary water restrictions begin at 5 p.m. Friday. The schedule for using water outdoors for such activities as watering lawns or washing cars:

* Odd-numbered addresses of single family households and duplexes: Water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

* Even-numbered addresses of single family houses and duplexes: Water on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

* All other properties: Water Sunday, Tuesday, and Friday.

* Other properties include multi-family residential, commercial, business, office, industrial, governmental, townhomes with common irrigation systems, and medians and rights of way not associated with an address.

Automatic sprinklers should be set to water only on designated days.

Property owners with more than one street address at the same location can choose either daily schedule and notify the Lincoln Water System of their decision.

A Lincoln Water System call center will be available to answer water conservation questions, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday at 402-441-1212.

For more information, go to lincoln.ne.gov/waterconservation.

Counties with the worst droughts in Nebraska Counties with the worst droughts in Nebraska Nebraska statistics #1. Adams County (tie) #1. Perkins County (tie) #1. Nuckolls County (tie) #1. Nance County (tie) #1. Morrill County (tie) #1. Merrick County (tie) #1. McPherson County (tie) #1. Madison County (tie) #1. Loup County (tie) #1. Logan County (tie) #1. Hooker County (tie) #1. Phelps County (tie) #1. Lincoln County (tie) #1. Kimball County (tie) #1. Keya Paha County (tie) #1. Keith County (tie) #1. Kearney County (tie) #1. Johnson County (tie) #1. Jefferson County (tie) #1. Pierce County (tie) #1. Platte County (tie) #1. Polk County (tie) #1. Lancaster County (tie) #1. Knox County (tie) #1. Stanton County (tie)