Lincoln Electric System said Tuesday that it will be sending workers to Florida to offer help restoring power if necessary after the expected landfall of Hurricane Idalia later this week.
LES said two crews with 10 total employees were leaving Tuesday afternoon, planning to arrive in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Idalia was a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of about 85 miles per hour. But it was expected to strengthen to a Category 3 storm with winds of at least 110 miles per hour before it hits the Gulf Coast of Florida sometime Wednesday morning.
"Storms like Hurricane Idalia can cause damage to a variety of infrastructure," said Paul Crist, LES vice president of energy delivery. "Our crews are cross-trained to safely restore power wherever they are needed, from large transmission lines to overhead and underground neighborhood lines."
LES often provides mutual aid in areas hit by severe weather as part of efforts coordinated by the American Public Power Association. The last time it did so was last year, when crews deployed to New Smyrna Beach, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
The Lincoln utility is not the only one in Nebraska sending crews to Florida. A crew from Grand Island will accompany the LES crews, and Omaha Public Power District said it also planned to send crews to Florida to help out.
