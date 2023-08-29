We have a good understanding of hurricane seasons that took place over the past 100 years. But how many hurricanes were there hundreds or even thousands of years ago? Where did they strike? By analyzing sediment on the ocean floor, we're learning more about hurricane history than ever before.

Tyler Winkler, a postdoctoral researcher in oceanography for Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, is our guest and discusses the research he is conducting by unlocking the secrets of "blue holes" near The Bahamas.

You can read more about his research in a recent article he wrote for The Conversation: We’re decoding ancient hurricanes’ traces on the sea floor – and evidence from millennia of Atlantic storms is not good news for the coast

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.