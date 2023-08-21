After a one-day break, extreme heat was back Monday and throwing a wrench into plans.

Lincoln had already reached a temperature of 98 and a heat index of 112 by 1 p.m. Monday. The forecast calls for an afternoon high of 103 with the heat index potentially reaching 117 degrees.

Several high school softball games were called off because of the heat, including a game between Pius X and Millard South scheduled for 5 p.m. in Lincoln.

The National Weather Service was forecasting "wet bulb globe" temperatures in the 90s for much of eastern Nebraska on Monday. The wet bulb measurement is an alternative to the heat index that measures heat stress in direct sunlight and takes into account additional factors such as wind speed and cloud cover.

In a tweet, the weather service said that with those temperatures forecast in the 90s, "the guidance recommends no outdoor training for athletes this afternoon."

A Lincoln Public Schools spokeswoman said the district would be monitoring temperatures and would implement its excessive heat protocols if necessary. She also said high school athletics would follow established Nebraska School Activities Association protocols and guidelines.

The NSAA last year adopted the wet bulb measurement, and its guidelines call for all outdoor activities to be suspended if the wet bulb temperature exceeds 89.7.

Pinewood Bowl said patrons can bring a clear water bottle and small handheld fans to the Lindsey Stirling concert Monday night. The venue also said it would have water refill stations and misting fans available.

City pools are now closed and officials announced last week that the Trago sprayground at 22nd and U streets would only be open from 4-6 p.m. during the week because of a maintenance issue. However, Lincoln Parks and Recreation said Monday morning that the sprayground will operate from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily until it closes for the season on Sept. 7.

The heat wave, which produced a record high of 104 on Saturday, the highest temperature in Lincoln in more than 11 years, is forecast to run through Thursday, with temperatures in the triple digits each day and potentially reaching as high as 105.

