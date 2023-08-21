After a one-day break, extreme heat was back Monday and throwing a wrench into plans.
Lincoln had already reached a temperature of 98 and a heat index of 112 by 1 p.m. Monday. The forecast calls for an afternoon high of 103 with the heat index potentially reaching 117 degrees.
Several high school softball games were called off because of the heat, including a game between Pius X and Millard South scheduled for 5 p.m. in Lincoln.
The National Weather Service was forecasting "wet bulb globe" temperatures in the 90s for much of eastern Nebraska on Monday. The wet bulb measurement is an alternative to the heat index that measures heat stress in direct sunlight and takes into account additional factors such as wind speed and cloud cover.
In a tweet, the weather service said that with those temperatures forecast in the 90s, "the guidance recommends no outdoor training for athletes this afternoon."
A Lincoln Public Schools spokeswoman said the district would be monitoring temperatures and would implement its excessive heat protocols if necessary. She also said high school athletics would follow established Nebraska School Activities Association protocols and guidelines.
The NSAA last year adopted the wet bulb measurement, and its guidelines call for all outdoor activities to be suspended if the wet bulb temperature exceeds 89.7.
Pinewood Bowl said patrons can bring a clear water bottle and small handheld fans to the Lindsey Stirling concert Monday night. The venue also said it would have water refill stations and misting fans available.
City pools are now closed and officials announced last week that the Trago sprayground at 22nd and U streets would only be open from 4-6 p.m. during the week because of a maintenance issue. However, Lincoln Parks and Recreation said Monday morning that the sprayground will operate from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily until it closes for the season on Sept. 7.
The heat wave, which produced a record high of 104 on Saturday, the highest temperature in Lincoln in more than 11 years, is forecast to run through Thursday, with temperatures in the triple digits each day and potentially reaching as high as 105.
Top Journal Star photos for August 2023
Preschooler Vihaan Idara (center) participates in playtime with his teacher and fellow classmates during the first day of the semester on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 in a new space at Standing Bear High School.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Landon Hoff (left) takes a handoff from Jacian Brown (right) during football practice Wednesday at Northeast High School.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE, Journal Star
Becca Griebel (left) and her parents Tammy and Randy Griebel help her brother, University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshman Drew (second from left), move into his dorm room at Abel Hall on Tuesday in Lincoln. Around 5,000 students are moving into residence halls this week at UNL. Classes start on Monday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
A hover fly sits a top a black-eyed Susan at the Sunken Gardens.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Bull riders ready themselves for the competition ahead during the Extreme Bull Riding Tour at the Lancaster Event Center on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lincoln.
Kenneth Ferriera
Cassidy Krawczak-Kummrow pumps her fist in the air after walking across the graduation stage with hre masters degree during UNL's summer semester commencement ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Kenneth Ferriera
NATS detasslers work a seed corn field somewhere between Lincoln and Waverly, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Kenneth Ferriera
Rachel Feldhaus, a 4 year detassler, pulls tassels from corn stalks on the final day of NATS season on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Kenneth Ferriera
Lincoln East head coach John Gingery talks tackling with a demonstration with Dash Bauman during a football practice Thursday at Seacrest Field.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Kipton Fankhauser loses his shoe as he falls off of "War Dance" during Mutton Bustin' at the Lancaster County Super Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Patrons enjoy the first weekend of the outdoor carnival during the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Syllas Daniels and Kaneka Taylor (right) hold on tight as they ride the Orbiter at the carnival during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A nun peruses the animals on display at Rabbit Row during the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Angelina Mojok waves to the camera as she rides the merry-go-round at the carnival during the at the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Cally Sullivan, Hannah Munk, Noah Schmoll and his sister Jocelyn (from left) let their rabbits hop from the starting line as they compete in a rabbit race during the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Offensive lineman Yahia Marzouk and Brady Eickhoff (from left) spring out from under the chute while running a drill during a practice at Lincoln Northwest on Wednesday.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson blocks assistant coach Jaylen Reyes during practice Tuesday at Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Hudson Schulz (left) tackles teammate Sebastian Morales during practice on Tuesday at Pius X High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A view of the Federal Legislative Summit on Tuesday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in Ashland.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bryce Benhart (left) and Brock Knutson practice on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Zak Stark makes a throw during a football practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Lincoln Southwest.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
An excavator tears bricks off Pershing Center on Monday as demolition work begins in earnest on the former civic auditorium. Bringing down the structure is expected to take two to three weeks.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Young dancers spin one another as they perform a traditional dance with Wilber Czech Dancers during the annual Wilber Czech Festival on Saturday. The celebration will continue Sunday with a parade, motorcycle show, eating contest and much more.
Kenneth Ferriera photos, Journal Star
Teams shoot around in the common area as they prepare to compete against one another during the 3-on-3 Railyard Rims basketball tournament at The Railyard on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Lincoln. In collaboration with the Downtown Lincoln Association, the YMCA of Lincoln hosted the seventh annual Railyard Rims August 4-5. This 3-on-3 tournament takes basketball to the streets of the Railyard.
Kenneth Ferriera
Callum Anderson gets his first haircut from barber Dean Korensky as he sits with his mother, Courtney Anderson, on Thursday at 33 Street Hair Studio. Callum was the fifth generation of the Anderson family to get a haircut from Korensky.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Carter Worrell has a staring contest with a baby chick during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
A Nowear BMX rider jumps from a high ramp while teammates watch during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Thursday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Zack Mentzer peeks out from a trailer while he and his family unload their Hampshire cross breed pigs the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Fair kids who show animals will set up in the stalls so they have a place to rest, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Jen Witherby (left) and Mary Weixelman, bought 3 Daughters, last month and just recently completed their first week as owners.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Cooper Jordan, 4, runs the spray of a soaker hose during Sprinkler Day at the Eiseley Branch Library on Monday.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Protester Kari Wagner holds up a sign as Nebraska State Board of Education member Kirk Penner walks by in the Capitol on Monday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Mack Splichal, 2, shows off his cheer moves to Nebraska cheerleaders Sidney Doty, Carly Janssen and Audrey Eckert (from left) during Nebraska Football's annual fan day at Hawks Championship Center on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Kenneth Ferriera
Shoes lost by previous skydivers are hung above the exit to the runway at the Lincoln Sport Parachute Club on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Weeping Water.
Kenneth Ferriera
Carpet Land players watch from the dugout as their team bats in the first inning during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Nebraska's Darian White (left) talks with teammate Callin Hake during a team practice Thursday at Hendricks Training Complex.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Ten-year-old Connor Horner plays in the sprinkler fountain at Centennial Mall across from the state Capitol on Monday, as temperatures reached the 90s and the heat index reached into triple digits. The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department said it discourages people from playing in the Centennial Mall fountains because the water is not treated.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
