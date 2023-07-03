Lincoln-area residents are advised to watch the skies Tuesday — and not just for the colorful firework displays that will be part of so many Independence Day celebrations.

After a hot, muggy day in the Lincoln metro area with temperatures likely cresting around 97 degrees, there is an 80% chance of rain between 8 and 10 p.m. Although rain could start by as early as 6 p.m., according to National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Fajman.

There is also a remote chance the storms could bring hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph. Fajman cautioned those enjoying outdoor festivities against standing under or near weaker structures such as tents.

The incoming storm is expected to form out of multiple smaller cells in north-central Nebraska before making its way eastward.

And for those hoping that the urban heat island effect might potentially divert the incoming storm, he called the theory a "myth."

"It's important to remember that a city is just a small blip on the map (in comparison to a large storm cell)," he said.

After the heat of the past several days, Wednesday promises to be cooler, with highs near 80 and a 50% chance of rain.

