Lincoln is facing one more day of extreme heat before some relief.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning for much of eastern Nebraska, including Lancaster County, on Friday.

Those areas face "Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 to 115," the weather service said in a bulletin. It said some locations could face a heat index as high as 120.

The specific forecast for Lincoln calls for a high of 104 degrees and a heat index approaching 115. That would make it the third day in a row in Lincoln with a heat index above 110.

The weather service said the combination of heat and humidity "will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses," especially for people working outside and those participating in outdoor activities.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue said Thursday that they have had only a handful of heat-related calls, while the city's two hospital systems said they had treated about two dozen people for heat illnesses over the past few days.

The good news is that a cold front is forecast to move into the area Friday night, bringing a chance for thunderstorms as well as cooler temperatures.

Highs Saturday, Sunday and Monday are forecast to be in the mid- to upper 80s in Lincoln, although there could be a brief warmup Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs back in the low 90s.

Beating the heat: Common car issues in hot weather Beating the heat: Common car issues in hot weather Overheating engines Solutions to combat overheating of engines A/C troubles Sun-baked interiors Solutions to protect your car's interior Tire troubles Solutions to preserve your tires FAQs Bottom line