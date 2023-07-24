After one of the coolest July stretches in recent memory, Lincoln is in the process of heating up.

The high hit 91 on Saturday, breaking a 17-day stretch with highs below 90 degrees, the longest such streak in July in 30 years. A high of 90 followed on Sunday.

But this week is likely to bring some of the hottest temperatures of the summer.

Lincoln has only reached 95 degrees or higher five times so far and has topped 100 only once. This week's forecast, however, calls for 95 or higher every day through at least Sunday, including the potential for triple-digit heat Wednesday and Thursday.

It will feel even hotter thanks to the humidity. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Lincoln and surrounding areas starting at 1 p.m. Monday and continuing through 9 p.m. Thursday.

The weather service said in a bulletin that heat indexes could reach as high as 110 degrees in some areas, and the high temperatures and humidity "may cause heat illnesses to occur."

“Most of July has been really decent for us, with pretty comfortable weather and some timely rains,” said Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. “Now it is time to pay the piper.”

DeWald said the heat wave will likely persist into early August, and conditions will be "increasingly uncomfortable."

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.