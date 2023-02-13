Lincoln will likely see some weather whiplash this week that could include heavy rain and the possibility of the first significant snowfall of the season.

The week started off sunny and with a high in the 60s on Monday, but the forecast calls for a much wetter and colder rest of the workweek.

Rain is expected on Tuesday, with Lincoln forecast to get anywhere from half an inch to an inch. The National Weather Service said "widespread accumulations" of 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rain are likely in eastern Nebraska, and there could even be thunderstorms along and south of Interstate 80.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather in extreme Southeast Nebraska, with the weather service saying hail and a possible tornado are not out of the question.

The weather service also said there is a chance of flooding in low-lying areas along the Loup, Platte and Elkhorn rivers. The warmer-than-normal temperatures could lead to ice movement and potential ice jams, and heavy rain could exacerbate any flooding that does develop.

The high in Lincoln on Tuesday is expected to reach the low 50s, but things will turn much colder after that.

Lincoln's high on Wednesday is only forecast to reach the mid-30s, and snow is possible during the day but more likely overnight into Thursday, when the high is not expected to get above freezing.

The weather service said a few inches of snow is possible, with the highest amounts likely to fall south of I-80.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning for Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Pawnee, Richardson and Thayer counties. The weather service said 4-6 inches of snow is possible in those areas, along with winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour, creating hazardous travel conditions.

The weather service tweeted a graphic Monday morning showing Lincoln with a 24% chance of getting at least 4 inches of snow and Beatrice with a 51% chance.

Lincoln's official snow total so far this winter season is only 3.6 inches, and the most it has gotten in one day was 1.5 inches back on Dec. 22.

Any snow that does fall likely won't stick around long, however, as temperatures are forecast to get back up into the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

