It will be a tale of two seasons Tuesday across Nebraska.

Much of the western and northern parts of the state will see heavy snow and below-freezing temperatures, while southeast Nebraska will see sun and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Several counties in the northern Panhandle and north-central Nebraska were in either a blizzard warning or winter storm warning. Chadron, in the northwest corner of the state, was expected to get a foot of snow or more Tuesday and the high temperature is not supposed to get out of the low 20s.

Southeast Nebraska, on the other hand, is looking at above-average temperatures and dry conditions, leading to a high fire danger.

Lancaster County is one of about a dozen counties in a red flag warning starting at noon. A red flag warning means that "critical fire weather conditions" are present due to strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures.

Lincoln's forecast high Tuesday is 73 degrees, but conditions will be warmer the farther south you go. Beatrice's forecast high is 78 degrees, while Falls City is expected to get into the upper 80s.

The weather system bringing cold and snow to much of the state will move into southeast Nebraska late Tuesday, bringing a big change.

Lincoln's low Wednesday is forecast to drop below freezing, while the high will struggle to reach 50.

The cold snap will be short lived, however. Thursday's high is expected to reach the low 60s, and then an extended spell of 70-degree highs is forecast starting Friday.

