Weather was factor in June train derailment near Bennet, BNSF officials say
Weather was factor in June train derailment near Bennet, BNSF officials say

  • Updated
Train derailment

Several cars of a fully loaded BNSF Railway coal train headed for Nebraska City derailed Friday night southeast of Lincoln.

 Ron Earnest, courtesy photo

BNSF Railway officials confirmed that weather was a factor in the derailment of a coal trail southeast of Lincoln more than two weeks ago. 

Amy Casas, a BNSF spokeswoman, said an investigation into the June 26 derailment near Bennet is still ongoing. The area recorded heavy rains in the days leading up to the derailment, which involved 10 train cars, including three that overturned. 

No one was injured in the derailment, which happened along a section of tracks adjacent to 148th Street. The line reopened on the evening of June 27 after BNSF inspectors ensured the safety of the track, officials said. 

"BNSF takes the full time needed to investigate all aspects, including the condition of the track and equipment and the handling of the train so we can learn what happened and why," Casas said in an email to the Journal Star. 

The derailment briefly blocked traffic on Nebraska 43 in Bennet and traffic was detoured on some county roads in the area. 

Coal trains move once daily on the Lincoln-to-Nebraska City line that had sat dormant for 17 years before traffic resumed in January.

