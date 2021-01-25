Weather updates: StarTran halting bus operations; winter storm warning extended

2:30 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has extended the winter storm warning that includes Lincoln until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. It had been set to expire at 3 a.m. The weather service said heavy snow will continue, with an additional 4-6 inches likely, and travel conditions will remain hazardous.

2:10 p.m. update: StarTran is halting most bus operations, including paratransit service, at 3 p.m. due to heavy snowfall. Routes 13, 27, and 44 will continue to run until 4:30 p.m. StarTran reports 10 of 18 buses are currently stranded in the snow, and all routes are significantly delayed. This will be the first early end to service since 1974. Normal operation is expected to resume Tuesday.

1:30 p.m. update: Snow continues to pile up south and west of Lincoln. Among the amounts reported to the National Weather Service: 9 inches at Sterling and 8 inches in Tecumseh and Bruning. People in Lincoln were reporting snow totals of 6-7 inches as of about 1 p.m.

1 p.m. update: The National Weather Service included Lincoln in an area that is expected to see "very heavy snow" between 1 and 3 p.m. The weather service said snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour would be common, with visibility reduced to 1/4 of a mile or less in some areas, making travel "nearly impossible."