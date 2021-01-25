Weather updates: LPS, UNL call off school for Tuesday; winter storm warning extended

9:30 p.m. update: The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced it would close for a second day on Tuesday due to the snowstorm. All scheduled classes and events are canceled and all offices and clinics are closed. Students should check Canvas for individual class and assignment updates, according to a message from UNL.
9 p.m. update: Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to more than 300 weather-related incidents Monday as record-breaking snowfall greatly affected travel throughout much of Nebraska. As of 9 p.m. CT, troopers had performed 313 motorist assists and responded to 28 crashes. Travel is still not advised during this winter storm.
5:20 p.m. update: Lincoln Public Schools is canceling school on Tuesday due to winter weather conditions. All classes, in-person and remote, along with student activities, practices and rehearsals are canceled. This will be the district's third snow day this year and the second in a row after classes were also canceled on Monday.
4:20 p.m. update: Nebraska City is the first city to report a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Other cities in Nebraska reporting double-digit snow totals so far include York with 10.5 inches and Hampton with 10 inches.
2:30 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has extended the winter storm warning that includes Lincoln until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. It had been set to expire at 3 a.m. The weather service said heavy snow will continue, with an additional 4-6 inches likely, and travel conditions will remain hazardous.
2:10 p.m. update: StarTran is halting most bus operations, including paratransit service, at 3 p.m. due to heavy snowfall. Routes 13, 27, and 44 will continue to run until 4:30 p.m. StarTran reports 10 of 18 buses are currently stranded in the snow, and all routes are significantly delayed. This will be the first early end to service since 1974. Normal operation is expected to resume Tuesday.
A rare site on radar in NE and IA. The orange colors indicate some of the heavier snow rates in recent memory, likely approaching 3" per hour. These colors are usually reserved for spring and summer, occasionally for areas of melting snow, but this is ALL snow today! pic.twitter.com/FiOq261aUx— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 25, 2021
1:30 p.m. update: Snow continues to pile up south and west of Lincoln. Among the amounts reported to the National Weather Service: 9 inches at Sterling and 8 inches in Tecumseh and Bruning. People in Lincoln were reporting snow totals of 6-7 inches as of about 1 p.m.
1 p.m. update: The National Weather Service included Lincoln in an area that is expected to see "very heavy snow" between 1 and 3 p.m. The weather service said snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour would be common, with visibility reduced to 1/4 of a mile or less in some areas, making travel "nearly impossible."
@LSOnebraska deputies and @NebraskaDOT working to open the Hwy 77 / Hwy 33 NB on ramp. Conditions are continuing to deteriorate. Please stay home and avoid travel. #LNK #LNK911 pic.twitter.com/hJjnOPiD3m— Lancaster County Sheriff Nebraska (@LSOnebraska) January 25, 2021
12:30 p.m. update: The Nebraska State Patrol said that as of noon it had assisted 60 drivers and had responded to a "handful" of crashes. "Driving conditions are very poor across most of east, southeast, and south central Nebraska," the patrol said in a tweet. It also said it did not expect conditions to improve any time soon.
12 p.m. update: The Lincoln City Council postponed its weekly meeting, scheduled for 5:30 Monday night, because of the deteriorating weather conditions. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also said that some Test Nebraska sites would either close or adjust their schedules because of the weather, but it did not offer details.
11 a.m. update: The latest information from the National Weather Service still has much of eastern and south-central Nebraska in the target zone for heavy snowfall totals.
The weather service said snowfall rates may occasionally exceed 2 inches per hour as bands of heavy snow move across the area.
By 11 a.m., 7 inches of snow had fall in McCool Junction, just south of York. More than 6 inches was reported at Geneva, Hampton and Aurora.
Earlier story:
A residential parking ban went into effect Monday morning in Lincoln as city crews attempted to keep up with what could be one of the worst winter storms in years.
Parking was banned on the odd-numbered side of residential streets, which usually is the west or south side. Parking is allowed on the even-numbered side of the streets.
Parking also was banned on both sides of arterial streets, bus routes and emergency snow routes.
Send your weather closing, cancellation and postponement notice to citydesk@journalstar.com.
The city said it had deployed more than 100 city crews and contractors to plow streets as Lincoln was forecast to get up to a foot or more of snow. Crews started first on arterials and bus routes, with residential plowing beginning at 9 a.m.
The National Weather Service was forecasting 8-12 inches for a large swath of eastern and central Nebraska, including Lincoln. The weather service said an area southeast of Lincoln could get up to 18 inches. Some areas had already reported 2-3 inches of snow Monday morning.
Most of the eastern half of the state was in a winter storm warning, with the weather service predicting blowing and drifting snow that could make travel "difficult to impossible," especially during the evening commute.
The closure of Lincoln Public Schools and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Monday appeared to be making commuting easier, with thousands fewer cars on the road. As of 10 a.m., the Lincoln Police Department had only reported three accidents. The Sheriff's Office only had one accident report listed.
The Nebraska State Patrol said it had responded to one accident as of 9 a.m. but had been called to assist 29 motorists.
"Do not travel unless it's absolutely necessary," said State Patrol Col. John Bolduc.
The city also closed all library branches, and numerous other organizations and businesses closed for the day. StarTran buses were running their normal schedules.
Snow was expected to continue throughout the day, with the weather service saying the heaviest accumulation was likely to occur between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The storm wreaked havoc on airline schedules. The Lincoln Airport reported two of its three flights canceled, while Eppley Airfield in Omaha listed more than a dozen flight cancellations as of 9 a.m.
