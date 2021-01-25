Weather updates: LPS, UNL call off school for Tuesday; winter storm warning extended

Closings, cancellations, postponements Send your weather closing, cancellation and postponement notice to citydesk@journalstar.com.

The city said it had deployed more than 100 city crews and contractors to plow streets as Lincoln was forecast to get up to a foot or more of snow. Crews started first on arterials and bus routes, with residential plowing beginning at 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service was forecasting 8-12 inches for a large swath of eastern and central Nebraska, including Lincoln. The weather service said an area southeast of Lincoln could get up to 18 inches. Some areas had already reported 2-3 inches of snow Monday morning.

Most of the eastern half of the state was in a winter storm warning, with the weather service predicting blowing and drifting snow that could make travel "difficult to impossible," especially during the evening commute.

The closure of Lincoln Public Schools and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Monday appeared to be making commuting easier, with thousands fewer cars on the road. As of 10 a.m., the Lincoln Police Department had only reported three accidents. The Sheriff's Office only had one accident report listed.

The Nebraska State Patrol said it had responded to one accident as of 9 a.m. but had been called to assist 29 motorists.

"Do not travel unless it's absolutely necessary," said State Patrol Col. John Bolduc.