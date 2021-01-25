Weather updates: LPS calls off school for Tuesday; winter storm warning extended

By 11 a.m., 7 inches of snow had fall in McCool Junction, just south of York. More than 6 inches was reported at Geneva, Hampton and Aurora.

A residential parking ban went into effect Monday morning in Lincoln as city crews attempted to keep up with what could be one of the worst winter storms in years.

Parking was banned on the odd-numbered side of residential streets, which usually is the west or south side. Parking is allowed on the even-numbered side of the streets.

Parking also was banned on both sides of arterial streets, bus routes and emergency snow routes.

The city said it had deployed more than 100 city crews and contractors to plow streets as Lincoln was forecast to get up to a foot or more of snow. Crews started first on arterials and bus routes, with residential plowing beginning at 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service was forecasting 8-12 inches for a large swath of eastern and central Nebraska, including Lincoln. The weather service said an area southeast of Lincoln could get up to 18 inches. Some areas had already reported 2-3 inches of snow Monday morning.